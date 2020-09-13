Joy Villa shared footage of her encounter with a bunch of white guys in the BLM movement getting in her face, calling HER a racist, and lecturing her about how she’s oppressed.

You can’t make this level of stupid up.

Watch.

Holy crap, indeed.

Gotta love it when a White guy lectures Black people about how racist THEY are for being conservatives. You’d think by now they’d figure out THIS is not a winning argument but nope.

And yes, everything is stupid.

She was in Minnesota which makes it even stupider that White guys were calling HER a racist.

Fair point.

It’s all about terrorizing people … wouldn’t that make them domestic terrorists?

Asking for a friend.

Amen.

***

