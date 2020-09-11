You know what really makes the Left angry?

Besides Trump.

Besides Ted Cruz.

Besides everything.

No, what REALLY makes them angry is anything and everything to do with Gov. Ron DeSantis succeeding in Florida with his handling of the COVID virus. If DeSantis were a Democrat they’d be cheering him on … but then again if he were a Democrat the state would resemble a third-world sh*thole like Oregon so it wouldn’t matter anyway.

But we digress.

DeSantis updated everyone about COVID in Florida and it’s excellent news:

FL COVID Update: 1) The number of COVID+ patients currently hospitalized is down more than 70% since July — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 11, 2020

You know, since the state basically reopened.

2) Hospitalized COVID+ patients represent less than 5% of total licensed beds in FL — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 11, 2020

Less than 5%. Wow.

3) 24% of all hospital beds are empty; 22% of all ICU beds are also empty — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 11, 2020

Not even close to capacity.

Remember when they were telling us it was about flattening the curve and keeping our hospitals from getting overwhelmed? Good times.

4) The number of COVID+ patients in the ICU has declined by almost 65% since July — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 11, 2020

Again, excellent.

5) % positive of diagnostic tests for 9/10: 4.87% in Miami-Dade

3.19 % in Broward *Note positive tests don’t necessarily identify live or infectious virus* — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 11, 2020

This is amazing.

6) Daily hospital admissions for COVID have declined by 74% since July — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 11, 2020

DeSantis figured it out … where are all the blue states?

Oh, that’s right. They’re far too busy trying to make their citizens miserable so they hopefully vote for Biden in November.

Cue the freakout:

Let’s hear about the actual number of daily new cases in our state . Including schools, Governor DeathSantis🤔 — Karen’s Masked 😷 & Defunded ex husband 😷💯 (@kell50215410) September 11, 2020

"Slow the testing down please!" — CANIS MAJOR ☆ (@olhowling_husky) September 11, 2020

Yea cause they keep dying — Matthew Paul Frasca (@MFrasca79) September 11, 2020

Deaths are back to peak level, 411 the past 2 days. — David Quiñones (@David_Quinones) September 11, 2020

Holy crap … he does realize it’s a backlog, right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

With a backlog going back to June. They are not all from the past 2 days. Geezus. — Sul (@PiperHHI) September 11, 2020

Which is why they love it.

***

