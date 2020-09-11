Plenty of parents across the country are unhappy with the idea of their children going to school virtually BUT seeing this video of a SUNY Suffolk instructor basically teaching her students how to vote (especially how and why to vote against Trump) is perhaps all too eye-opening of a reason to be glad we’re able to take a look in at what our kids are being taught.

Even in college.

Watch this … it’s insane:

The second day of class.

Sadly, this instructor is not unique. At all.

Which rights has Trump tried to take away?

Literally nothing she said here is real … let’s hope SUNY Suffolk responds and acts accordingly.

Trending

Fair questions.

Hey, thanks, Democrats.

Heh.

She is like every crazy person this editor comes across on Twitter.

In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if we’ve actually debated this crazy woman before.

EL OH EL.

Amen.

***

Related:

Who they REALLY are –> Lincoln Project co-founder tries deleting repugnant 9/11-eve tweet comparing WTC towers falling to Trump (but we got it)

OMG-LOL, dude is a trainwreck! Joe Biden tells Jake Tapper Obama voters switched to Trump because they’re racist (watch)

‘A TERRIBLE question’: Trump shuts Jon Karl DOWN for asking repugnant question about Woodward interview and BOOM (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionSUNY SuffolkTrumpVirtual