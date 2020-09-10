Chris Cuomo is on a roll … and not in a good way. From the leaked footage of him coaching Cohen to this interview with Peter Strzok, yikes. So many yikes. C’mon, does he really think sane and rational Americans think Strzok is worth listening to about anything?

Then again, let’s not pretend any of his viewers are sane or rational.

Watch:

Peter Strzok, the fired former FBI agent who played a senior role in the early Russian election meddling investigation, says US is in an event "worse spot" than it was four years in protecting the presidential election from foreign influence. https://t.co/lzQHy7aoch pic.twitter.com/VmBOnMLTiM — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) September 10, 2020

He was literally fired.

But sure, he totally knows about election interference.

Wait … he himself DID try and interfere in an election so maybe there is something here.

Heh.

How would he know, he was fired 2 years ago and worked in HR for a year before that https://t.co/dJW9jgPGsm — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 10, 2020

Ouch.

Because Lisa Page texted him and said so.

You're asking a lot for Fredo to figure that out. — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) September 10, 2020

Fredo.

We know it was you.

Cuomo probably told him what to say. — Holly (@HollyCarolEarls) September 10, 2020

Yup.

Or at least gave him a heads up about what they’d be discussing.

That’s how Fredo told him to answer the question! — Mike Ross (@MikeR0193) September 10, 2020

Seems people are not ready to forgive and forget about the Cohen interview.

Did Michael Cohen tell him that? — SearchLight (@toothmaker2) September 10, 2020

See?

Biden is wandering around lost in his backyard.

@CNN commentators list wouldn't qualify for the Island of Misfit Toys. — Doug Ventura (@dougventura25) September 10, 2020

"Worse spot" for him? 😀 — Bobtown (@bobtown_) September 10, 2020

Man, Chris Cuomo just keeps stepping in it.

***

