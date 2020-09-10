We wish the media would just make up their minds already and stick with one argument that doesn’t contradict their other argument. One minute they claim Trump is some super villain poised to RULE THE WORLD and the next they’re mocking him as this total doofus who can’t figure out how to tie his own shoes.

This is a story? Eh … The Daily Beast. Never mind, it’s totally their type of story.

So is he literally Hitler or just sort of Hitler?

It’s tough to keep up.

Luckily Kurt Schlichter was front and center to help us figure it out:

Excellent observation, Kurt. Heh.

It’s almost as if traditional media have an agenda all their own.

Ha.

HA HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Sorry, if we don’t laugh we will never stop throwing up thinking about the mess our media have become.

But HITLER! TRUMP!

***

