We wish the media would just make up their minds already and stick with one argument that doesn’t contradict their other argument. One minute they claim Trump is some super villain poised to RULE THE WORLD and the next they’re mocking him as this total doofus who can’t figure out how to tie his own shoes.

This is a story? Eh … The Daily Beast. Never mind, it’s totally their type of story.

In a week in which it was revealed President Donald Trump purposefully downplayed the deadly coronavirus pandemic, risking the health of every single person in America, he’s taken the time to assure everyone that Kim Jong Un is fit as a fiddle https://t.co/aa6cVh8yfP — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 10, 2020

So is he literally Hitler or just sort of Hitler?

It’s tough to keep up.

Luckily Kurt Schlichter was front and center to help us figure it out:

So, yesterday @realDonaldTrump is supposed to be Hitler because he allegedly underestimated the virus but today he is Hitler because he warned people not to underestimate an enemy. Look, call me cynical but I am beginning to doubt the media's good faith.@ScottAdamsSays https://t.co/1UCXydMruX — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 10, 2020

Excellent observation, Kurt. Heh.

It’s almost as if traditional media have an agenda all their own.

Ha.

HA HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Sorry, if we don’t laugh we will never stop throwing up thinking about the mess our media have become.

Question: Is lying reflexive with leftists? — TANSTAAFL6823 (@tanstaafl6823) September 10, 2020

Now do Democrats who down played it, media who down played it, and what party stuck infected people in nursing homes?

Democrats! — Tim(not Zach) ex moderate dem (@20ZachMoore13) September 10, 2020

If you propose to be informative, you should look at all the facts before printing 4 am Talking Points. Fauci has been interviewed and stated that Trump did not mislead anyone.. — CestMoi -Text TRUMP to 88022 (@MaryCha81108828) September 10, 2020

But HITLER! TRUMP!

