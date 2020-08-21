Yeah yeah yeah, we know you know.

Jennifer Rubin is an all-around hot mess.

No

Wait.

She is a hot mess that went to not being a mess back around to being a hot mess … so she’s like an uber-hot mess.

Who thinks the Democratic Party is basically the GOP without all the ‘bad stuff.’

The Democratic party is now the party tough on Russia, one that embraces faith and wants to restore civic virtue. So, basically they swallowed all the good parts of the GOP and spit out the rest. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 21, 2020

Spit out the rest.

Really?

Democrats. You can have Jennifer. Seriously. She’s all yours.

I want some of what she's on. https://t.co/DdGjICHLYx — Smirk With a Cervix (@FoundersGirl) August 21, 2020

It’s gotta be strong stuff.

They decided to be tough on Russia (one of candidate Romney's moves, btw, and one roundly mocked by Obama at the time) as a tool to tear down Trump, and their radical protesters are literally burning cities. I'm gonna need you to source your claim or stop talking. — julipalooza (@MayorJuliani) August 21, 2020

If this is the best you can come up with after crying 15-20 times earlier tonight… then maybe you need a few days away from Twitter. — Vincent Charles: Fidelis Ad Imperium! (@YesThatVCharles) August 21, 2020

Drunk and stupid is no way to go through life, Jenn. — stitchinggal1967 (@kelsieA67) August 21, 2020

Lmao. You shameless huckster. Your grifting game is A+. No one does it better than you. — Tom Parrelly (@Papa_P_54) August 21, 2020

You didn’t say that in 2015, what changed? — LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@KristinBoymom) August 21, 2020

Lol, they just run like conservatives when it's election season. — Sean (@ArizonaDood) August 21, 2020

Go home you’re drunk. — Erin Schrantz (@SchrantzPantz) August 21, 2020

Alex Jones-level performance here. — Kevin on Earth (@kfgravy) August 21, 2020

Someone should tell her giving Alex a run for his money is never a good thing.

