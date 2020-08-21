Womp-womp, Team Biden.
Looks like preliminary numbers for Biden’s acceptance speech weren’t great, even though technically we’re in the middle of a pandemic and even MORE people were home to watch. Compared to Cankles Clinton, he didn’t do very well … and compared to Trump?
Ouch.
So much ouch.
21.8 million which seems like a lot until you see the OTHER numbers:
Preliminary #s show relatively poor viewership for Biden's acceptance speech last night, with 21.8M tuning in.
Context:
– Off 21% from Hillary's 2016 acceptance speech
– Off 38.5% from Trump's 2016 RNC speech (34.9M)
Again, we're in a pandemic with more people at home…
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 21, 2020
38.5% of Trump’s RNC speech.
And just think about what next week will look like during the RNC in 2016.
And before you cite cord-cutting, please know that the cable news networks are all enjoying their highest-rated years on record.
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 21, 2020
So much for that whole, ‘they’re just streaming’ narrative.
I am ready for Monday, The Republican National Convention.
Excited can't wait.
— Lisa B🇺🇸 (@Lisabcajunlady) August 21, 2020
We are too – it will be interesting to see if what Republicans can do with this silly ‘virtual’ sort of convention. At least we know Julia Louis-Dreyfuss won’t be on making stupid and cringe jokes.
Plus, there was a daredevil curiosity. Many were watching to see if Biden could actually deliver a speech. Kind of like those specials where a tight rope artist goes across the Grand Canyon.
— Dave Cooperman (@comicdavecooper) August 21, 2020
Fair point. Plenty of us watched to see if he would screw up.
This editor did.
RNC will break records next week. Love our President Trump
— Barbara Bridwell (@BarbieKayB) August 21, 2020
He may indeed.
