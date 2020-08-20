OAN’s Chanel Rion is fighting fire with fire and pushing back against the stodgy, snotty, legacy-media dominated White House Correspondent’s Association and it’s about damn time. Remember when some anonymous journo (we’re pretty sure it was some nob from CNN) left her a nasty note about how she wasn’t good enough to be in the briefings?

What a bunch of a-holes.

We’re sure they’ll love this:

117 years old.

Talk about ancient.

Time for some fresh points of view, media, so suck it up.

Trending

Seems a little clunky as well.

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

Seriously past time to start pushing back against the legacy media who seem to think they own the news.

This is great.

***

Related:

‘We are the party of the people. We are Democrats’: This may well be the most HONEST ad about the Dem Party YET and they’ll hate it (watch)

Alyssa ‘High Horse’ Milano honestly can’t figure out why anyone would be a Republican, gets brutally SCHOOLED by Black Republicans

Why they’ll lose AGAIN –> James Woods uses Eva Longoria’s ‘heroic attack on income equality’ to DRAG Dems and it’s GLORIOUS

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #WHCA2020 electionChanel RionCNNNWHCAOANTrump