OAN’s Chanel Rion is fighting fire with fire and pushing back against the stodgy, snotty, legacy-media dominated White House Correspondent’s Association and it’s about damn time. Remember when some anonymous journo (we’re pretty sure it was some nob from CNN) left her a nasty note about how she wasn’t good enough to be in the briefings?

What a bunch of a-holes.

We’re sure they’ll love this:

#BREAKING: Newly Organized National White House Correspondents Association Launches, Offers Counterpoint to 117-Year-Old @WHCA. "Rion’s NWHCA is seeking shared control of WH briefing room and all other delegated press functions with the 117-year-old WHCA"https://t.co/HSheYhGJaa pic.twitter.com/KSCxNSiBPt — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) August 20, 2020

117 years old.

Talk about ancient.

Time for some fresh points of view, media, so suck it up.

Chanel Rion named this the National White House Correspondents Association because her original name for it, the People Who Show Up and Ask Questions (or PWSUAQ for short), was already copyrighted by me. https://t.co/CKHfMBuIkT — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) August 20, 2020

Seems a little clunky as well.

You’re amazing Chanel!! A true professional! Your journalistic work stands out in the crowd of media puppets KEEP UP THE GREAT WORK 👍🏼 — Politically Stripped ™️ 🇺🇸🗽 (@politstrip) August 20, 2020

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

Good for you. Fight fire with fire. — Steven Wright 🇺🇸 (Parler: @StevenJayWright) (@StevenJayWright) August 20, 2020

Finally! Way to balance the media. — Kim Chapman (@kimbo1118) August 20, 2020

@whca is Exclusionary and an Old Boys' Club of Press Bullies!! Rion's newly formed NWHCA has begun accepting applications by invitation only. LOL! — Mark N Jackson 🅰 (@Mark_N_Jackson) August 20, 2020

Seriously past time to start pushing back against the legacy media who seem to think they own the news.

This is great.

***

Related:

‘We are the party of the people. We are Democrats’: This may well be the most HONEST ad about the Dem Party YET and they’ll hate it (watch)

Alyssa ‘High Horse’ Milano honestly can’t figure out why anyone would be a Republican, gets brutally SCHOOLED by Black Republicans

Why they’ll lose AGAIN –> James Woods uses Eva Longoria’s ‘heroic attack on income equality’ to DRAG Dems and it’s GLORIOUS