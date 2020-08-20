Nothing convinces a poor farmer in Illinois who is afraid he’s losing his home after the pandemic to vote for Joe Biden like some celebrity who is worth tens of millions of dollars babbling about income inequality.

James Woods made a terrific point about Democrats using Eva Longoria to ‘attack’ this issue:

I did admire Eva Longoria’s heroic attack on “income inequality” though. Not a lot of women with a net worth of $80,000,000 will share their pain so openly like that. #Brave — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 19, 2020

So brave.

Such bravery.

Super brave.

Heh.

Never trust someone who colors their hair with spray paint…. — HCQ SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) August 19, 2020

We have questions …

I can't get her to send me coupla million to even things up. — Underdog (@rdbrewer4) August 19, 2020

What we really should be doing is having a daily moment of silence for Alyssa Milano. Her struggles bring a tear to my eye regularly. — Carole Mac (@HerbsandDirt) August 19, 2020

Think she’ll redistribute her wealth as an example to us all? pic.twitter.com/CJkdU186ZD — C. E. Shannon (@c0d3breakr_) August 19, 2020

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😂 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) August 19, 2020

I weep for her! 😢 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 19, 2020

Big tears.

From laughing.

Can't wait to hear the words she utters right after she gets blasted with a Wealth Tax. — Frank Gangemi (@FrankGangemi) August 19, 2020

I sure wish that I had her “struggles” ($$) to deal with. Must be really difficult to make ends meet Eva 😜 — Katherine (@KatherineGran2) August 19, 2020

It reminded me of the Academy Awards Memorial Segment…

Stars remembering the failing star Joe Biden — Rebecca Ryan (@Rebecca18230719) August 19, 2020

My heart! I feel for their pain as they insist the middle class pay for their utopian dreams1! — steve (@stevemlaw) August 20, 2020

It’s almost like James knows how fake Hollywood (and Democrats) can be.

***

Related:

