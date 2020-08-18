Did Michelle Obama really try and push the ‘kids in cages’ lie during her DNC speech?!

Ok, so we know she did and that’s a totally rhetorical question … cut us some slack, would ya’?

Seems even the so-called ‘fact-checkers’ with AP couldn’t let a whopper like that one slide though:

Even the AP 'Fact Checkers' couldn't let this whopper slide. https://t.co/T9LeRvYopl — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 18, 2020

From the Seattle Times:

A look at her remark in the keynote address at the opening night of the remote Democratic National Convention: MICHELLE OBAMA, on Americans: “They watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages.” THE FACTS: The reference to cages is misleading and a matter that Democrats have persistently distorted. Trump used facilities that were built during the Obama-Biden administration to house children at the border. They are chain-link enclosures inside border facilities where migrants were temporarily housed, separated by sex and age. At the height of the controversy over Trump’s zero-tolerance policy at the border, photos that circulated online of children in the enclosures generated great anger. But those photos — by The Associated Press — were taken in 2014 and depicted some of the thousands of unaccompanied children held by President Barack Obama. When that fact came to light, some Democrats and activists who had tweeted the photos deleted their tweets. But prominent Democrats have continued to cite cages for children as a distinctive cruelty of Trump.

Prominent Democrats aka LIARS.

Wow, I'm shocked — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 18, 2020

We feel shocked.

I’m sure the @AP will have one less fact-checker but days end. — Theodore (@RefDemo) August 18, 2020

I'm pretty sure the social media companies will block Ms Obama's attempt to spread misinformation. — The Reticulator (@Reticulator) August 18, 2020

The Democrats will continue to repeat the same talking points, whether right or wrong, as long as their masses will continue to cheer and parrot them back. — Nicholas Avery 🇺🇸 (@ncavery2) August 18, 2020

And lucky for them, their masses are more than happy to be kept ignorant and docile with lies and fake promises.

We still have idjits claiming Trump called Nazis, ‘very fine people,’ for cripes’ sake.

