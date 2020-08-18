We knew the Democratic National Convention would be ridiculous but we had no way of knowing how absolutely unhinged the whole damn thing would be. From Cuomo and Whitmer being praised for leadership (you know, governors who stuck sick people in nursing homes) to Michelle Obama not bothering to re-record her propaganda to at least include a mention of Kamala Harris, it was a big ol’ ball of embarrassing cringe.

But nothing could have prepared us for the ending.

Watch.

The moment Trump won re-election pic.twitter.com/nEuUp8F0zp — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) August 18, 2020

Yup, it’s official. So far the DNC is a total s**tshow.

There isn't a single person under the age of 45 that knows who Stephen Stills, and why that song with an actor? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 18, 2020

Never interrupt the enemy when he's f^cking up by the numbers. — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) August 18, 2020

Holy hell. Is this real? — stephiegal (@stephiegal) August 18, 2020

Appears to be.

That’s it, I’m switching parties. — Largely Peaceful Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) August 18, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I've seen better graphics used in the old film strips back in grade school. — REBELHockeyMama #ReopenAmerica (@MNHockeymama) August 18, 2020

And the Democrats think celebrities help their message? 😂 — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) August 18, 2020

The loons on the left are trying to recreate the 60's. Good luck with that. #DemocraticConvention — Hollywood Resistance 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BettinaVLA) August 18, 2020

The ‘loons on the Left’ so badly want to matter and pretend they’re standing up for something.

It would be sad if it weren’t so damn hilarious.

***

