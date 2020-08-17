Never fear, the Democratic socialist darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is here!

And she has a plan to save the United States Post Office.

Watch.

Try not to laugh too much.

A national progressive penpal program!

YAY!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Trending

You can only dig so fast with a spoon.

Heh.

We’d be shocked if her followers could write in or read cursive.

But it could be.

***

Related:

2020 DNC going GREAT so far (and it hasn’t even really started yet!): AOC goes after Kasich for going after her and LOL

‘Was it worth it?!’ COVID thread from way back in March warning of the dangers of lockdowns and govt. overreach EERILY spot on

‘I’m not an idiot. I’m following the logic. I’m voting for Trump’: Adam Baldwin shares video of Liberal host who’s officially red-pilled (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCPenpalspost office