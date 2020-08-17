OMG, NOT A PILE OF MAILBOXES!!!

Last week, a picture of a large pile of mailboxes panicked folks on the Left who thought it was proof that Trump was getting rid of mailboxes to sabotage the election.

Don’t make that face.

Ok, make that face.

THIS hysteria over the USPS is one of the dumbest things we’ve seen yet and we cover AOC and COVID.

Luckily, Gary He took it upon himself to explain why this was not true and how it was not a good way to push a story:

Share this thread with anyone shrieking about mailboxes.

So no evil plan here.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

But it went viral and got those coveted clicks and taps ya’ know.

Yup.

To push a narrative, not a story.

Agreed.

But we’re not holding our breath here.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Gary is spot on.

***

