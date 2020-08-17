This is not good for Joe Biden.

Or Kamala Harris.

Or Democrats in general.

But it’s great for America.

Watch:

Former anti-Trump host will vote for Trump. Nice job, Democrats.

And yeah, he’s definitely onto China.

If you’re not a Liberal in your 20s, you have no heart.

If you’re not a Conservative in your 40s, you have no brain.

Or something like that.

That's @AdamCrigler (formerly of TimcastIRL -i.e. @Timcast) He just started his own channel on YouTube. Check him out.https://t.co/3fWuLLcstG — American Occidentalist (@AmericanOccidnt) August 17, 2020

Definitely worth a listen.

😳 Wowzer, Wowzer, Wowzer 👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Donna Sutton ⭐⭐⭐ (@DonnaSu61479349) August 17, 2020

That's encouraging. And all he had to do was stand back and be will to look without framing it with his existing bias. Amazing what happens when truth is allow to be truth… whichever side it falls on!! — Ken Rank (@kolEphraim) August 17, 2020

Reality wakes people up when they’re willing to actually pay attention to it.

That’s all being ‘red-pilled’ really is … being realistic.

Been watching a lot of Adam and Tim lately — Dru Eubanks (@drufause) August 17, 2020

I’m not an idiot anymore.

Heh.

Love this.

***

