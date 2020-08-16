Folks, Rep. Eric Swalwell does not say this lightly.

Except he does.

It’s a tweet.

And he’s ridiculous.

But he so desperately wants people to think otherwise …

So tough!

EH OH EL.

Trending

You get an investigation and YOU get an investigation and YOU get an investigation!

We all get investigations!

For the past nearly four years, it feels like Democrats have done nothing but investigate the president. And Swalwell wants to do more?

Democrats are gonna Democrat but c’mon.

Waste of time and money so of course Eric wants to do more of it.

He will never live that fart down.

Eric is so big and scary.

But only when it comes to passing gas on national television.

***

Related:

Yet ANOTHER chapter in the book of who the Left really IS –> #wrongtrump trends after Robert Trump passes away

Congrats! This is dumb! AOC dragged (then dragged some more) for defending Kamala Harris in babble-filled thread about white supremacy

‘Inside Uncle Joe’s mission to prove Obama WRONG’: Bombshell thread about Biden’s REAL feelings about Obama a must-read

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: byron yorkEric SwalwellinvestigateTrump