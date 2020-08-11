Yashar Ali found two pictures on Madison Cawthorn’s Instagram from 2017 when the congressional hopeful visited Hitler’s ‘vacation home.’ Seems Yashar is almost implying Cawthorn looks up to Hitler … except of course if you read the captions when he actually calls Hitler a ‘supreme evil.’

Not something you call your hero, right?

Just seeing these @CawthornforNC Instagram posts from 2017…my god. Referring to Hitler with the honorific “Führer.” Saying a visit to Hitler’s vacation home where he planned out unspeakable atrocities as a “bucket list” moment…as if it’s a visit to the Grand Canyon pic.twitter.com/AvgNSe23cO — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 11, 2020

Disagree with you on this one Yashar. This is on my bucket list. The scene from Band of Brothers, where Easy company learns Hitler is dead while at the Eagles Nest, is one of my favorite scenes. I definitely want to go there. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 11, 2020

We must never forget history, otherwise, we are doomed to repeat it.

Lets note…the death camps are on my bucket list too. Not as something to enjoy…but something to experience. I don't think you can comprehend humanity, good and bad, until you confront the evil that happened there. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 11, 2020

I don't know the guy but he does call Hitler the "supreme evil" in the next sentence. Doubt he looks up to him. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 11, 2020

What does "supreme evil" mean, Yashar? — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 11, 2020

It’s part of history. Anyone who is interested in WWll, would want to see it. Many people visit Auschwitz. That doesn’t mean they endorse what happened there. Just the opposite. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) August 11, 2020

Didn’t Mayor Pete go through something similar?

is this….at the holocaust memorial in berlin…. pic.twitter.com/8bvmz9Zs7z — Ben Kesslen (@benkesslen) November 18, 2019

You did notice where he referred to Hitler as a 'Supreme Evil', right? Come on, you're better than that — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) August 11, 2020

