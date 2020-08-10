Alyssa Milano’s new ‘character’ on Twitter appears to be ‘COVID survivor’. While she allegedly did test positive for COVID antibodies, she also allegedly tested negative for the virus more than once and according to the CDC, people with COVID antibodies may or may NOT have had the virus. The antibodies could show up in say someone who has even had a common cold.

But you know, she has a narrative to sell.

And attention to beg for.

Watch (yes, it’s bizarre).

Yup. Alyssa has lost it.

This editor is close to Alyssa’s age and this has been happening for YEARS.

This editor does not have and has not had COVID.

This editor is just officially middle-aged.

As is Alyssa.

Ouch.

Yea, my hair does that everytime I take a shower and I don’t have Covid. — VBriefly (@VanessaBriefly) August 9, 2020

This is fairly common, especially with women who have longer hair.

True.

It is called menopause — Amy (@AmyMichelle0215) August 10, 2020

Could have something to do with age. — Vance Murphy (@vancemurphy) August 9, 2020

It has to do with having real long hair, ask my family😆 — Traci Sue Rosanbalm (@cordovalaska) August 10, 2020

Lmaoooo, my hair does that every day! Wtf. — SSGoodGirl (@USSGoodGirl) August 9, 2020

Me too! Look how hard she is brushing! — Karen 💬 (@CaNative) August 9, 2020

Shocker woman with long hair loses some when brushing it. If this is because of covid then my wife has had covid for years judging by her brush and how often she cleans the drain hole in the shower — Chris (@chris48163264) August 9, 2020

Also true.

I am wondering how a mask worrier and lockdown fan like you got Coronavirus. Strange. Maybe you ignored the rules that you favor, or maybe those measures don’t work as good as you think they work. Vote in the poll: — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) August 9, 2020

At the time of this writing, ‘Measures Don’t Work Well’ is winning.

This is exactly what my daughters have happen when they brush their hair, and it’s not from Covid. — no one to be trifled with (@dieseldave97) August 9, 2020

You tested negative three times. That's just mange. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 9, 2020

Not a great visual, dude.

Trump Derangement Syndrome also causes people to lose hair… have you been screened for that? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 9, 2020

That explains so much.

Aren’t most of The Lincoln Project guys bald?

You're kidding me with this, right? I can do the same with my hair and I've never gotten Covid. It's normal. Stop with your dramatic fear tactics. pic.twitter.com/UbUZnmRrHa — Corey Lynn – Corey's Digs (@CoreysDigs) August 9, 2020

Just realized my wife has had covid for 25 years. – guy who cleans the vacuum and shower drain — Melton Freely (@FreelyMelton) August 9, 2020

BREAKING: Middle aged woman discovers the effects of aging. https://t.co/mn200psHdF — JJJ (@Johnny_Joey) August 9, 2020

And those effects ain’t always pretty.

Is Alyssa saying she got COVID even though she wears a mask everywhere? https://t.co/FC0iM9yLCL — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) August 9, 2020

And here we thought those pretty crochet masks she wears would work.

Psh.

