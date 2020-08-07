The guy who said the Internet was a fad is criticizing the GOP’s ‘go-to-guy’ on economics.

Note, Paul Krugman has not been right about much of anything in the last four years; remember when he said the economy would crumble after Trump was first elected in 2016? Good times.

The durability of Stephen Moore as the GOP's go-to guy on economics tells you something about the party. I don't think he's ever gotten anything — factual, legal, analytic — right 1/ https://t.co/rv2D3dMvwg — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) August 3, 2020

That he tweeted this with a straight face says so much about him and ain’t none of it good.

I mean, he can't even enter the right numbers in a spreadsheet 2/ https://t.co/hCnte39Eer — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) August 3, 2020

We mean, Paul said the Internet was a fad.

But the incompetence may be the point. If he could do anything right, he might not be politically reliable 3/ https://t.co/brCDuPWx1F — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) August 3, 2020

Politically reliable.

Sounds like Paul himself, right, because talk about incompetence.

pic.twitter.com/MxRF0QBxMx — You Should Have Voted For Gary (@colorblindk1d) August 7, 2020

Guy Benson chimed in with that much-needed mirror.

hack decries alleged hackery https://t.co/ync2PqiWl9 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 7, 2020

Krugman has been wrong about everything and never in doubt. — Lizzy Jones (@LizzyJo38668474) August 7, 2020

If anyone knows about being politically reliable it’s Paul Krugman.

