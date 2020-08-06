As Twitchy readers know, Twitter limited the Trump Team’s account from tweeting until they removed a video they claim included misinformation about COVID in children. Apparently, Trump talking about how the data shows children are not as susceptible to COVID as adults are is misinformation.

Or something.

Now, the main story here is Twitter censoring a video they claim misinforms the masses on COVID. In our humble opinion though, the bigger story is who announced there was a problem with the tweet.

Gosh, that seems pretty convenient, don’cha think?

No wonder Kamala has made Biden’s ‘short list’ for VP. Would be a great connection for the campaign to have, right?

Wow.

So, would this be election interference, especially if Biden picks Kamala?

Because gosh, this does seem sorta … oh we dunno, suspect?

