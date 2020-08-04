Math is super racist yaâ€™ know.

No, seriously.

There are some teachers, educators, and professors out there who plan on teaching this to their students.

Take a look:

Alrighty then.

Keep going.

Hoo boy.

Told you this was a doozy.

Trending

Revising. Redefining. Distorting.

Anything to push their new narrative even if that means making ridiculous claims about 2+2.

Itâ€™s all so exhausting.

True or false is a white supremacist thing.

Huh.

None of this makes any sense to this editor.

Which is probably not a terrible thing considering how ridiculous it is.

Plants.

K.

Huh?

Go ahead and try balancing a checkbook using â€˜bird songs,â€™ let us know how that works outs.

Truth is apparently racist as well.

Or something?

You know what? We have no idea.

Good olâ€™ social justice.

All of those white supremacists controlling Algebra â€¦ bast*rds!

This. ^

Math is apparently on your side as well.

Well, real math.

Woke math? Not so much.

Insane works.

***

Related:

Blue-check Christian offers up new series on â€˜White Fragility,â€™ which if you disagree with youâ€™re only proving youâ€™re super white and fragile

â€˜Hittinâ€™ the Franzia pretty hard?â€™ Thread taking S.E. Cuppâ€™s â€˜president wish listâ€™ apart is so BRUTALLY GOOD we had to share it

â€˜Itâ€™s a simple yet effective way to display my righteousnessâ€™: YouTuberâ€™s video on why she â€˜loves wearing a maskâ€™ WINS the Internet (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: mathsocial justicewoke