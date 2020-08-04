Math is super racist yaâ€™ know.

No, seriously.

There are some teachers, educators, and professors out there who plan on teaching this to their students.

Take a look:

This is a screenshot of people saying 2+2=5. You read that rightâ€¦2+2=5. Among them are teachers, educators, and professors who plan on teaching this stuff to your children. So let's talk about what's going on here, why they're doing this, and how we can stop it. A thread: pic.twitter.com/3CY2IcsahY â€” Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) August 4, 2020

To start, lets look at EXACTLY what they say as how they argue here is VERY important.

They don't say 2+2=4 is FALSE. They don't say 2+2 always equals 5. What they say is: A. 2+2 can sometimes equal 5, And

B. That 2+2 doesn't always equal 4. Please read that again carefully â€” Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) August 4, 2020

Please notice the woke are NOT arguing that 2+2 always equals 5, nor do they argue that 2+2 never equals 4.

The woke think there is no universally correct answer to 2+2 that is objectively true in all situations. They aren't FALSIFYING 2+2=4, they are DECONSTRUCTING it. â€” Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) August 4, 2020

How does deconstruction work?

Deconstruction works by attacking at the level of MEANING. This means that words, ideas, concepts, discourses, art, texts, symbols; whatever is used to MEAN something or communicate gets deconstructed.

Thus deconstruction "destabilizes meaning." â€” Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) August 4, 2020

Wokies destabilize meaning because when a things meaning is not stable, clear, and defined the meaning of the thing can be redefined and distorted. Then people can come to any conclusion they want about it. Here are examples from art, architecture and international relations: pic.twitter.com/GAS01tNETU â€” Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) August 4, 2020

Woke people think racism, sexism, and bigotry are baked into the language and concepts we use. Since we think and communicate with language, if the language we use is inherently racist and sexist then our communication, and the ideas we communicate will be racist and sexistâ€¦ â€” Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) August 4, 2020

This extends into Math. The woke argue objectivity and any either/or binary about truth (answers are either true or false) are part of white supremacy. Since math uses objectivity and thinks things can be either true or false, math is rooted in white supremacy. Take a look: pic.twitter.com/SkLmO6Ar8w â€” Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) August 4, 2020

This is Dr. Rochelle Gutierrez.

She thinks math teachers need political knowledge (She thinks math is political), not just knowledge of teaching Math.

And she created a type of math where Humans are no longer-centered.

What she teaches her students is as followsâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/GCMpz9htez â€” Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) August 4, 2020

Her paper (which has as its keywords diversity and equity) begins with her quoting Dr. Kimmerer, who states that science and traditional knowledge can come together by listening to plants.

I feel the need to state that this is, in fact, a real published academic paper. pic.twitter.com/mjLwa3oVOA â€” Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) August 4, 2020

Dr. Gutierrez also says the idea math can solve anything is a fallacy. She asks why math:

1. values logic over intuition and asks student to use logic instead of intuition, and

2. teaches people to critique reasoning rather then just appreciate it various reasoning attempts. pic.twitter.com/Jg2CX3LEkD â€” Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) August 4, 2020

The answer to 1 and 2 above appears to simply be "because it is math. She then suggests that rather then learning "dominant math" students might instead go outside the learn to appreciate the patterns in bird songs. Again. I must stress that this is in fact a real paper. pic.twitter.com/5JrPD1vR29 â€” Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) August 4, 2020

Dr. Gutierrez also thinks it is important to ask the students to consider how various forms of problem solving bring joy. Before finally bringing us to her big pointâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/hCZpllHluZ â€” Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) August 4, 2020

Dr. Gutierrez states directly that she is not trying to get closer to truth.

This is a stunning admission. This woman is a tenured professor of education at The University of Illinois and she comes right out at says that she is not trying to find truth. pic.twitter.com/G2iXPXZeh6 â€” Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) August 4, 2020

This "I don't care about truth" view is common in social justice circles. For example, Kevin Bird @itsbirdemic (who mocked @conceptualjames and his followers for pushing back at people saying 2+2=5) admits here that he doesn't care about what the truth is when he does science pic.twitter.com/ewsBltKElf â€” Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) August 4, 2020

Let's tie it all together now:

1. The woke attack the meaning of ideas via deconstruction to dissolve them

2. They think racism/ white supremacy is built into every area of western civilization

3. They are not concerned with truth.

So it should be no surprise that: â€” Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) August 4, 2020

Dr. Gutierrez thinks that math has been controlled by global white supremacy. So every area of mathematics might come to the conclusions it does because of white supremacy. So even 2+2=4 might be racist or the result of western imperialism. Some even say that directly. pic.twitter.com/gthX3c0WFF â€” Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) August 4, 2020

So this is where we are.

So what to do?

1. Push back with clarity. Know your stuff, don't get flustered.

2. Go to school board meetings and just say "no." SJW's show up, you have to as well

3. Learn and educate people.

And finally, you have to speak up. â€” Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) August 4, 2020

The time of fear is over, the time has come to boldly call this out in the clear understanding that we are looking for truth. We will not be cowed by accusations of racism, nor will we be brought to heel by social shaming. Call it out, truth is on your side. /fin â€” Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) August 4, 2020

Probably better to keep the schools shut tbh â€” Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) August 4, 2020

They are trying to argue mathematic rules are the same as a political opinion. These people are quite frankly, insane. â€” Klara Name ðŸ¤¡ðŸŒŽ (@MeisterGlanz84) August 4, 2020

