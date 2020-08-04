White fragility.

Hrm.

That’s a thing now apparently …

Because as a white person you should be ok with someone accusing you of being racist even when you’re not because if you’re not ok with it you’re fragile.

Or something.

Don’t make that face, we think it’s even dumber than you do:

White Fragility has to do with how quickly white people respond with anger and defensiveness in conversations about race. https://t.co/tCKT3AXp7Q — Ed Stetzer (@edstetzer) August 4, 2020

From Christianity Today:

White Fragility has to do with how quickly white people respond with anger and defensiveness in conversations about race. DiAngelo has found in years of diversity training and research that white people respond to these discussions with strikingly similar responses, like the white man who pounded his fist at one seminar, exclaiming out loud, “A white person can’t get a job anymore!” (p. 1). Yet, he is completely oblivious to the fact that 38 of the 40 employees gathered were white. “Why,” DiAngelo asks, “is he being so careless about the impact of his anger? Why doesn’t he notice the effect this outburst is having on the people of color in the room?”

Sorry, we are calling BS on the angry white dude banging his fist on a table.

DiAngelo notes that people who are white tend to have little “racial stamina” for these discussions. Central to this and the concomitant “fragility” she describes comes from how we define racism. If, as she argues most whites do, we define racism as “intentional acts of racial discrimination committed by immoral individuals,” (p. 8) it’s easy to see why we would defend ourselves at the notion we might be racist.

White people have zero tolerance for being framed as racists.

Gosh, talk about a bunch of monsters.

If you haven't engaged White Fragility, read the summary at link & the announcement / contributors to a book symposium.

Also, take a moment to read the replies to this tweet & consider how many commenters read the article here, let alone read the book. Part 2 of 10 later today! — Ed Stetzer (@edstetzer) August 4, 2020

No.

Me: 10 scholars & practitioners(!), w/ different views(!), engage a best-selling book from an evangelical perspective! Twitter: It's heretical!!! Me: Have you read it? Twitter: Do your research. Watch this video clip! Me: But 10 writers, 10,000+ words! …oh, never mind. — Ed Stetzer (@edstetzer) August 4, 2020

All the eye rolls.

Silliness- someday, people will grow out of this childish hysteria. As an aside, yeah, people get angry when accused of something false. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) August 4, 2020

You misspelled "false accusations of racism." Funny how people object to that. But just keep #SocialJusticing. Every time you post about "white fragility" creates more #Trump2020 voters. — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) August 4, 2020

Interesting. If it will be an evenhanded symposium, why is CT presenting "white fragility" as dogma? Is this clickbait? — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) August 4, 2020

Yes, yes it is.

As far as I can see, 'white fragility' is a concept invented by sanctimonious white people to internally justify their unreasonable feeling of guilt for being white by claiming that all white people should feel the same. — Creative Deduction (@CreativeDeduct) August 4, 2020

Sort of like the whole ‘white savior’ thing we see taking place on the Left.

Yup.

"you are guilty of one of the worst things a person can do and the entire world should shame and shun you" "geez why are you so upset" — atomickristin (@atomickristin) August 4, 2020

It’s a bad book. On a lot of levels. That’s it. That’s the discussion. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) August 4, 2020

"Youre a racist." "What?!" "Whoa, sensing a lot of white fragility here." https://t.co/zYgF8qgNYS — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) August 4, 2020

Now, according to Ed’s bio, he is on a social media break right now and only the tweets he ‘signs’ are actually from him … maybe he should have a talk with whoever is running his account during his absence.

Just sayin’.

***

Related:

‘Hittin’ the Franzia pretty hard?’ Thread taking S.E. Cupp’s ‘president wish list’ apart is so BRUTALLY GOOD we had to share it

‘Naturally this stupid or do you have to work at it?’ S.E. Cupp lists what she ‘imagines’ a president should be and it goes SO wrong

‘It’s a simple yet effective way to display my righteousness’: YouTuber’s video on why she ‘loves wearing a mask’ WINS the Internet (watch)