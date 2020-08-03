We love it when Jim Swift screenshots someone’s tweet to mock them for his following while avoiding actually debating that person. It makes him look so … well, cowardly.

Apparently, Jim thinks families who want to walk together should just shut up and do as they’re told, because you know, allowing the government to dictate how many people can walk together as they have in Arlington County Virginia is super conservative and stuff.

Take a look.

This isn't Entourage. People aren't walking four abreast down a sidewalk. That's not possible. And unless you're the Von Trapp family standing at attention, this regulation does not realistically apply to you. I have 2 kids and I couldn't keep them socially distant if I wanted. pic.twitter.com/SE9etpEDLQ — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) August 3, 2020

Could have at least tagged the guy, Jim.

He continued.

I get that signaling "I HAVE A FAMILY" is the new hotness these days on the trad right. Hey buddy, I've got one, too. If you have three kids, one parent walks with one, the other with two. Six feet apart. It is not hard. Unless you just want to posture, which is the point. — Jim Swift (@JimSwiftDC) August 3, 2020

Having a family is the new hotness?

What happened to this guy?

You know what, don’t answer that.

We know.

OrAnGe MaN bAd.

you don't have to be trad or anywhere on the right to realize this is stupid. What you're doing is nothing but political theater. People who live together in the same house, don't need to play social distance theater outside their home. Quit the act & focus on practical steps. — 🌈😷Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫💻 (@Autumn__Fox) August 3, 2020

Quit the act.

Agreed.

Don't you all LIVE together, tho? That makes no sense 🙄 — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) August 3, 2020

So I live in the same house with my kids, ride in the same car with them, but when I get out, it's 6 feet apart? That… just doesn't make any sense. Did you think about this before you wrote it? — Garren Shipley (@GarrenShipley) August 3, 2020

We’re thinking he did not.

Ah damn. You would for the bulwark. You are serious. hahahahahaha My god you idiots are pathetic. — Steve Powell (@Powow22) August 3, 2020

I don't follow fictitious rules often but when i do i segregate my family. 😂 Lastly, you can play musical kids all you want, you all still drive and go home together. You win the internet today for making 0 sense. — Ryan (@RyOc555) August 3, 2020

It makes no sense for a family that lives together to be forced to socially distance outside. pic.twitter.com/Bjq7YJjmH1 — Bailey melvin (@bailey_melvin) August 3, 2020

I have 4 kids. My husband works full time. Do I leave 2 at home alone if I need to go somewhere? — RPCV for Trump (@RPCVforTrump) August 3, 2020

This is moronic. — OG Jane Sez (@OGJaneSays) August 3, 2020

Sorry buddy, it's rather hard taking someone seriously who has "Bulwark" and "Weekly Standard" in their bio. Both are epic failures and in the dust bin of history. You should add "Lincoln Project" in there 4 good measure.

Oh, and this post is indicative of too many lunch beers. — AG Barr "Honeybadger don't care" (@douggie64_van) August 3, 2020

Something like that.

***

