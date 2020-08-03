We love it when Jim Swift screenshots someone’s tweet to mock them for his following while avoiding actually debating that person. It makes him look so … well, cowardly.

Apparently, Jim thinks families who want to walk together should just shut up and do as they’re told, because you know, allowing the government to dictate how many people can walk together as they have in Arlington County Virginia is super conservative and stuff.

Take a look.

Could have at least tagged the guy, Jim.

He continued.

Having a family is the new hotness?

What happened to this guy?

You know what, don’t answer that.

We know.

OrAnGe MaN bAd.

Quit the act.

Agreed.

We’re thinking he did not.

Something like that.

***

