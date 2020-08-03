Raheem Kassam has discovered yet another group that is actively working to interfere in the U.S. election in order to swing it for Biden. He was teasing the Twittersphere with it earlier today …

A CCP-linked and Soros/Gates backed group is actively interfering in the US election. They’re being aided by big tech CEOs, and the media reports into them are all fawning. You’ve likely not heard of this group before, but they intend to try and swing the election for Biden. — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) August 3, 2020

CCP-linked.

Soros/Gates.

Aided by big tech CEOs and the media.

Sounds legit.

He followed through with the story:

From The National Pulse:

The Transition Integrity Project (TIP) appears to be another establishment-sanctioned offensive to nullify the Trump presidency akin to impeachment and the Russian collusion hoax. Now, however, TIP’s paramount concern is President Trump’s refusal to relinquish the presidency should Democratic candidate Joe Biden win given the potential for a botched election resulting from mail-in ballots and coronavirus. The breathless media coverage of TIP in the last few days has hailed the group’s “bipartisanship,” but a National Pulse investigation has found that the group is anything but. In reality, it’s another globalist front comprised of Soros staffers, linked to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and appears to exist for the express purpose of backing Biden’s claims to the White House in an event of a disputed election in November. TIP claimed to have “war-gamed” potential outcomes of the 2020 election with a host of establishment figures such as Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign Chair and Obama-era Counselor John Podesta, Never Trump Republican National Committee (RNC) Head Michael Steele, and acting chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Donna Brazile who leaked presidential debate questions to Clinton in 2016. In one concerning iteration, Podesta, who acted as Biden, seized the presidency by “failing to concede as Mrs. Clinton had.”

All we hear about is, ‘What if Trump won’t concede?!’

As if he’s already lost.

Meanwhile, Hillary may have ‘conceded’ officially, but the Democratic Party has never accepted that she lost. Remember, when Democrats accuse a Republican of doing ‘something,’ they’re likely already doing it themselves.

Stay tuned.

***

