Good ol’ Minneapolis.

Always putting their residents first.

Oh, wait.

Never mind.

Minneapolis City Government tells residents to be ready to give up their phones and wallets and to always cooperate with criminals: pic.twitter.com/qQhw4YLRSY — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 1, 2020

This is what defunding the police gets you.

Looks like fun, right?

100 robberies.

20 carjackings.

Holy crap.

Here's the not cropped, unmarked version of that message pic.twitter.com/Dpf1nqRknc — Kyle Hooten (@KyleHooten2) August 1, 2020

In other words, live in a constant state of fear and panic.

'Robbery Prevention Tip:

Be prepared to give up you cell phone, purse/wallet" Somebody has to do it, might as well get it over with.

"Prevention:" pic.twitter.com/yselcVP99Y — Gary Frank (@swizze_gfrank) August 2, 2020

1. Defund the Police

2. “Cooperate with criminals like good victims”

3. Liberal Utopia — Razor (@hale_razor) August 2, 2020

What a sh*thole.

*Note: none of this works against "government" criminals. — Tick tock for TikTok (@StpeterPadilla) August 2, 2020

Give up your freedom so criminals can have theirs. That works. — Mark Compliant Not (@mkos66) August 2, 2020

This will be @MayorAdler advice soon for Austin. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) August 2, 2020

I love how "give up your cellphone and wallet" is under robbery prevention. This is your new improved city Mpls. — Brian Hegseth (@BrianHegseth) August 2, 2020

Unbelievable lost for words at the moment — David Berg (@bergd37) August 1, 2020

All while they have private security.

