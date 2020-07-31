In case you missed it, Obama turned his eulogy for John Lewis into a campaign speech for Joe Biden.

Or really, for himself.

C’mon, we all know Joe is just a placeholder so the rest of the Democratic leaders can run things like a bunch of power-hunger puppeteers. Even Democrats have to know Sleepy Joe cannot lead the free world.

And Obama out there all but ‘stumping’ only supports this suspicion.

Tucker Carlson Exposing The Left's Strategy To Take Power "Their first instinct is to manipulate rather than persuade. They hide their real beliefs. They say precisely the opposite of what they mean every time. They accuse you of the crimes they themselves are committing." pic.twitter.com/KZMd4NkXSB — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 31, 2020

Tucker didn’t even pretend to hold back.

‘They hide their real beliefs. They say precisely the opposite of what they mean.’

He left off, ‘Then they play the victim when called out for the BS.’

Same playbook over and over and over again.

Carlson is the only guy out there with a “set”. — Save a pet today! (@kittyworshipper) July 31, 2020

Sadly it seems more and more like that’s the truth.

That is a common Dem tactic…. accuse people of doing what they themselves do. — Sue-eng (@Sueen9) July 31, 2020

It’s been working for them for decades, why change now?

***

