Yeah yeah yeah, we know.

We know you know we know.

But still, we’ve gotta say it.

CNN is gonna CNN.

And this one is a DOOZY.

Individuals with a cervix are now recommended to start cervical cancers screening at 25 and continue through age 65, with HPV testing every five years as the preferred method of testing, according to a new guideline released by the American Cancer Society https://t.co/gUhYdIIx69 — CNN (@CNN) July 30, 2020

Yikes! This was stupid even for CNN.

"Individuals with a cervix." I'm pretty sure there's a word for these individuals but I can't be certain. https://t.co/K9pGOBOowp — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 31, 2020

Starts with a ‘wo,’ ends with a ‘men.’

Congratulations women, you have been demoted to “individual with a cervix”… keep voting for Democrats and maybe, with a lot of luck, you may get to identify as “warm-blooded bipedal howler mammal” — The Brickhouse (@Brickhouse0733) July 31, 2020

Demoting women to play identity politics.

Such a winning strategy, CNN.

BRB… gonna go get an MRI to see if I'm one of these individuals with a cervix. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 31, 2020

Heh.

Tim Young, always doing his part.

Stop erasing women and pretending it’s progressive. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) July 31, 2020

Winner winner chicken dinner!

We have a BINGO!

All. Day. This. ^

So women. — Duchess of Broken Hearts AnnaD (@AnnaDsays) July 31, 2020

Woman. To have an actual cervix requires being a biological woman. — stitchinggal1967 (@kelsieA67) July 31, 2020

FFS. Women. We are called women. — L (@SomeBitchIKnow) July 31, 2020

This ain’t rocket science.

By individuals, you mean women, right? — Cobra Kai-itarian (@Cobratarian) July 31, 2020

Has Tater gotten checked out lately? — Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) July 31, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

If women are to be called individuals with a cervix, are men to be called individuals with penises? — sandy hazel (@hazelsandy) July 30, 2020

Boys have a penis, girls have a vagina. You're welcome. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) July 31, 2020

The proper term is women pic.twitter.com/IrJZYwCpgo — Scottergate (@Scottergate) July 31, 2020

YAAAS!

MOM JEANS!

CNN: Why are our ratings so low? Also CNN: Publishes scientific article about women's health, failing to use the word women, or explain it's literally about women's health, thus seeming like anti-science lunatics. Also CNN: Why are our ratings so low? — Slender Man Privilege (@SlenderAudacity) July 31, 2020

You know they’ve had this very discussion more than once.

Alexa: show me something where none of it is true — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) July 31, 2020

If you have a cervix, you’re a woman. If you don’t, you’re a man. Science is simple. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) July 31, 2020

Simple.

Which is why CNN still couldn’t get it right.

***

