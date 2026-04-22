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Howard Kurtz: The Kash Patel ‘Scandal’ Would Have Been a Two-Day Story Had He Not Attacked the Media

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on April 22, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Media guy Howard Kurtz says that if FBI Director Kash Patel had just ignored The Atlantic hit piece on him, it would have been out of the news cycle in two days. Not really. Democrats pounced on the story, with Sen. Chuck Schumer posting that Patel must resign immediately, because "Americans deserve steady, SOBER leadership from their FBI Director." The Atlantic handed them a cudgel, and they were prepared to use it as long as they could.

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Kurtz, along with many others, believes Patel will lose his defamation suit against The Atlantic, and adds that Patel has joined President Trump's "attacks" on the media. Defending yourself against libel is "attacking" the media?

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We'd say The Atlantic "attacked" first in this case.

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As we said above, The Atlantic teed up Democrats to call for Patel's immediate resignation. This wasn't just going to blow over.

***

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