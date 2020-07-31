Good news folks! The jagoff writing Joe Biden’s tweets on Thursday evening wanted to make sure we all knew we wouldn’t have to worry about Joe Biden’s tweets ‘when he’s president.’

Raise your hand if you’re pretty sure Sleepy Joe has no clue what Twitter even is.

Because a team of has-been Obama lackeys is writing them for him.

Say what you will about Trump’s tweets but at least it’s clear the man is writing them himself.

He’d have to ask Obama’s permission first.

Seriously.

Trending

We are far more worried about the damage his crap policies could do than tweets he doesn’t even write.

There ya go.

Nope.

True story.

!!!

Ben Rhodes? Heh.

Ha!

Sums it up perfectly.

Poor Sleepy Joe …

***

Related:

CNN’s story on cervical cancer proves they think erasing women is progressive (and boy HOWDY did they think wrong!)

Clinton, Dershowitz, Prince Andrew … OH MY! Techno Fog breaks down the Ghislaine Maxwell (Epstein) docs in DAMNING thread

‘Bought and PAID FOR’: Tweep who didn’t believe the WHO was a propaganda arm tweets DAMNING thread on what changed their mind

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenObamaObama lackeystweetstwitter