Who they REALLY are –> Vox’s Aaron Rupar can’t even wait 30 minutes to dance on Herman Cain’s grave in DUNK on Trump

Posted at 11:06 am on July 30, 2020 by Sam Janney

If you needed proof of how absolutely disgusting and repugnant the Left and the media really are, look no further than this tweet from Vox’s Aaron Rupar. How broken does someone have to be to think this is in ANY way appropriate to tweet moments after finding out Herman Cain has passed away?

W.

T.

F?

Mere moments after the announcement of Herman’s death. These people are nothing more than ghouls.

Not even half an hour after the announcement.

Yup.

There are no words.

We’re not sure he knows what being a better human actually means.

Had to be among the first to say something disgusting. Oh, don’t worry, there are plenty more.

True story.

You have no idea.

Note: The number of toads responding to his tweet claiming Cain got what was coming to him is so repulsive … this editor cannot bring herself to include them. If you want to see the uglier side of humanity, take a look.

Remember this in November.

***

Related:

Suuure, go with THAT: NYT shows how racist THEY ARE with ludicrous headline trashing the suburbs after Trump scraps ‘fair housing’

‘The revolution is eating itself’! Byron York’s thread about Portland’s ‘Wall of Moms’ and why they’re falling apart a MUST read


