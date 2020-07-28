Gosh, why doesn’t Valerie Jarett want to talk about the Steele dossier? Especially with all of the new information coming out about how the FBI absolutely knew the dossier was garbage and still used it as an excuse to target the Trump campaign.

Also, she looks … weird, right? Sort of like a Bond villain.

Watch.

.@ValerieJarrett on new evidence FBI knew Steele Dossier was garbage: This “was nearly four years ago and I don’t understand why our focus isn’t on what’s happening right now” [via FBN/@MariaBartiromo] pic.twitter.com/SrOGArm5NP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 28, 2020

Let’s not talk about how my boss tried to interfere in the 2016 election … no no, let’s talk about a pandemic we can politicize to hurt him in November.

They’re just so disgusting.

And damn, Maria went OFF.

We hardly blame her.

"what difference, at this point does it make?" — Look, Fat – Austere Wuhan Scholar👌 (@UrBetsyJean) July 28, 2020

THERE YA GO.

Valarie Jarrett is a stone cold liar. I wouldn't even call her a traitor because she's never been a true American and had America as her first loyalty. I pray she spends a long, long time behind bars.https://t.co/n0q64OSMNs — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) July 28, 2020

“Dude, that was, like, four years ago.” — Sparkmaker (@plug_maker) July 28, 2020

Biden is running on the legacy of those 4 years Valerie -and it appears a legacy of corruption and illegal spying on American citizens. That is why it is important, at least to some of us who think the government should be held to account for misdeeds and so should those involved — Seriously Dog (@SrslyDog) July 28, 2020

The left are such skilled liars! She sat there knowing how corrupt their acts were and tried to distract from the point! Good for Maria! She stayed after her. — Sandy (@tnacgal) July 28, 2020

They are really good at lying and not caring if those lies hurt people.

True story.

A perfect non-denial denial. — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) July 28, 2020

Depends on what the definition of ‘is,’ is.

Right?

Now that’s one short statute of limitations. — johnny credulous boomer rube (@johnnycy89) July 28, 2020

“Can’t we just move on?” Standard answer from Democrats when they get caught. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) July 28, 2020

Out: Dude, that was like two years ago! In: Dude, that was like four years ago! — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 28, 2020

Is she still designing uniforms for The Incredibles? — Keith W. Preston (@KeithWpreston) July 28, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, that’s prefect.

Even better than a Bond villain.

***

Related:

WTAF?! Donald Trump Jr. locked for sharing video of medical doctors claiming hydroxychloroquine works

Awww, WASSAMATTA?! Sharyl Attkisson mocks Media Matters and their ‘interests’ for PANICKING over her #HCQ report

Sad face! Brian Stelter accused of breaching CNN’s confidentiality agreement with Nick Sandmann, ‘may cost him his job’