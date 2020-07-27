Just a reporter from the New York Times pushing a lie and trying to stoke more violence.

What in the wild wild world of sports is a ‘vigilante homicide’?

Does she mean the driver defended himself because yes, he did.

As was his right.

The lengths these people will go to in order to make Trump look bad … wow.

RedSteeze chimed in:

We get it.

Michelle doesn’t like guns or people who use them.

Or Trump.

But c’mon.

Good point.

Maybe we should encourage her to keep saying stupid things.

*crickets*

HE RETWEETED IT! REEEEEE!

Guessing no?

Helper right here.

Apparently?

***

