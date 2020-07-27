Just a reporter from the New York Times pushing a lie and trying to stoke more violence.

What in the wild wild world of sports is a ‘vigilante homicide’?

Does she mean the driver defended himself because yes, he did.

As was his right.

Just the president of the United States celebrating vigilante homicide pic.twitter.com/kcINMn3F7x — Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) July 27, 2020

The lengths these people will go to in order to make Trump look bad … wow.

RedSteeze chimed in:

Local ABC affiliate states Foster pointed his weapon into the vehicle which was being surrounded, and was killed as an act of self defense. Michelle Goldberg is lying and inflaming a situation in hopes of stoking more violence. This puts lives in danger. https://t.co/Uysauk9tvm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2020

We get it.

Michelle doesn’t like guns or people who use them.

Or Trump.

But c’mon.

Calling self-defense "vigilante homicide" is a good way to ensure the president stays the president. I sincerely, and in all honesty, encourage you to keep doing this. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 27, 2020

Good point.

Maybe we should encourage her to keep saying stupid things.

How is this not self defense. Please be specific. — The Red-Headed Libertarian™ (@TRHLofficial) July 27, 2020

*crickets*

Where does it show him celebrating? Proof please. 🙄 — catie lord (@tudsgrl) July 27, 2020

HE RETWEETED IT! REEEEEE!

"Shot at a car 5 times." Amazing how you guys are suddenly OK with people firing rifles public. *YOUR* people. — Alpha Barbie 🇺🇸 (@AlphaBarbieSays) July 27, 2020

So what would be your reaction to a man at night with an AK-47 shooting at your car? — Lazarus XVI (@JohnBer22129525) July 27, 2020

It’s called self defense you absolute hack. — johnny credulous boomer rube (@johnnycy89) July 27, 2020

Do they teach what the term vigilante means in "Journalism" school? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) July 27, 2020

Guessing no?

Helper right here.

My God the depths of journalistic malfeasance you ghouls will stoop to in your efforts to malign Trump. Disgusting. — CarolinaConservative (@1776CC) July 27, 2020

So the guy in the car should have let this guy murder him. Okay great. — Sunflower Elf 🌻 (@Strangeland_Elf) July 27, 2020

Apparently?

***

