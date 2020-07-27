Just a reporter from the New York Times pushing a lie and trying to stoke more violence.
What in the wild wild world of sports is a ‘vigilante homicide’?
Does she mean the driver defended himself because yes, he did.
As was his right.
Just the president of the United States celebrating vigilante homicide pic.twitter.com/kcINMn3F7x
— Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) July 27, 2020
The lengths these people will go to in order to make Trump look bad … wow.
RedSteeze chimed in:
Local ABC affiliate states Foster pointed his weapon into the vehicle which was being surrounded, and was killed as an act of self defense. Michelle Goldberg is lying and inflaming a situation in hopes of stoking more violence. This puts lives in danger. https://t.co/Uysauk9tvm
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2020
We get it.
Michelle doesn’t like guns or people who use them.
Or Trump.
But c’mon.
Calling self-defense "vigilante homicide" is a good way to ensure the president stays the president.
I sincerely, and in all honesty, encourage you to keep doing this.
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 27, 2020
Good point.
Maybe we should encourage her to keep saying stupid things.
How is this not self defense.
Please be specific.
— The Red-Headed Libertarian™ (@TRHLofficial) July 27, 2020
Where does it show him celebrating? Proof please. 🙄
— catie lord (@tudsgrl) July 27, 2020
HE RETWEETED IT! REEEEEE!
"Shot at a car 5 times."
Amazing how you guys are suddenly OK with people firing rifles public. *YOUR* people.
— Alpha Barbie 🇺🇸 (@AlphaBarbieSays) July 27, 2020
Misspelled "self defense"
— 💣Upshot_Knothole Annie🎙️ (@AptlyAnnie) July 27, 2020
So what would be your reaction to a man at night with an AK-47 shooting at your car?
— Lazarus XVI (@JohnBer22129525) July 27, 2020
It’s called self defense you absolute hack.
— johnny credulous boomer rube (@johnnycy89) July 27, 2020
Do they teach what the term vigilante means in "Journalism" school?
— Scott Coleman (@bandphan) July 27, 2020
— 𝕊𝕙𝕞𝕖𝕖𝕫𝕖𝕝 (@Shmooze) July 27, 2020
My God the depths of journalistic malfeasance you ghouls will stoop to in your efforts to malign Trump. Disgusting.
— CarolinaConservative (@1776CC) July 27, 2020
So the guy in the car should have let this guy murder him. Okay great.
— Sunflower Elf 🌻 (@Strangeland_Elf) July 27, 2020
