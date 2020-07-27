The Left likes to pretend they are the good guys out there, fighting fascism and trying to protect the little guy from big, bad Trump and evil, racist, sexist, orphan-kicking Republicans. Keyword there is PRETEND.

If the last two months have shown us anything it’s that the Left actually wants nothing more than to control the country and the people and they’ll do whatever it takes, even if it means destroying the country and the people they want to control, to get it done.

@ProteinWisdom penned a pretty spectacular thread on just that and all we have to say is, OH HELL YEAH:

The left isn’t fighting against fascism. Instead, they are fighting FOR authoritarianism. They claim that their political message transcends the law; that it allows them to control cities; that it allows them to destroy property; that it justifies their designs on… — Mulder’s Desirous Nostrils of Magic Nurse Breath (@proteinwisdom) July 25, 2020

…canceling heretics; that it permits them to block roads, create no-go zones for non-rioters, prosecute those who stand against them while themselves avoiding persecution. Leftist-run cities have shown what happens when police and federal law enforcement are demonized and… — Mulder’s Desirous Nostrils of Magic Nurse Breath (@proteinwisdom) July 25, 2020

He’s spot on.

Keep going.

…unsupported by elected leaders; when local leadership can seize “emergency powers” — then pick and choose who to punish: rioters are exempt from lockdowns; you can sing in the streets but not in churches; masks are required, but not for them. They can tell you what counts.. — Mulder’s Desirous Nostrils of Magic Nurse Breath (@proteinwisdom) July 25, 2020

We have seen exactly how terrifying it is for Democrats using ’emergency powers.’

Gretch.

Coonman.

Cuomo aka The Grim Reaper.

Nancy’s Nephew.

Overreach like nothing we’ve ever seen before.

…as a substantive meal, essentially holding businesses hostage to their arbitrary and incoherent edicts: pot dispensaries and large warehouse stores can open; gyms and restaurants cannot. They decide what hate is; what racism is; who is unclean; who is deserving of both… — Mulder’s Desirous Nostrils of Magic Nurse Breath (@proteinwisdom) July 25, 2020

…punishment and reverence. They presume to control and police every narrative, and in that way, control and police every person. They reduce you to your skin color, your “gender” — but mostly, to your politics: individualism, respect for rule of law, constitutional order… — Mulder’s Desirous Nostrils of Magic Nurse Breath (@proteinwisdom) July 25, 2020

They see convenient ‘buckets’ of people.

Yup.

…and the color-blind equanimity that comes with it — all of these things are reduced to the cancer of “whiteness.” “Systemic racism” is their empty catechism; it creates a Kafka trap in which you are defined by your original sin of birth, but you can neither receive… — Mulder’s Desirous Nostrils of Magic Nurse Breath (@proteinwisdom) July 25, 2020

…absolution or forgiveness. In short, you are defined by your birth, your color, your sex — and there is no escape: either you are born an oppressor who must be fought, or you are born a victim entitled to perpetual grievance, regardless of how much power you actually enjoy. — Mulder’s Desirous Nostrils of Magic Nurse Breath (@proteinwisdom) July 25, 2020

This is the very structure of authoritarianism run through populist fascism. It is where the left always takes you. The left has brought back segregation as “racial separatism”; they’ve stoked racial and class division; they’ve sought to control speech, which controls thought.. — Mulder’s Desirous Nostrils of Magic Nurse Breath (@proteinwisdom) July 25, 2020

…which ultimately, is meant to constrain you. While the left riots in the streets, pulls down statues, demands the sacrificial death of pancake salespeople & rice peddlers, & calls for UNEQUAL treatment under the law, with special dispensation for favored identity groups… — Mulder’s Desirous Nostrils of Magic Nurse Breath (@proteinwisdom) July 25, 2020

…they bellow the self-righteous claim that it is THEY who are fighting fascism. But know this: fascism is what they ARE. And they prefer that system because they have presumed to be its leadership class, its enforcement mechanism, and its performative philosophers… — Mulder’s Desirous Nostrils of Magic Nurse Breath (@proteinwisdom) July 25, 2020

Fascism is what they ARE.

Either “moderates” or those who aren’t especially political wake up to these truisms, or our country as founded will fall. Resist the conformists. The corporate enablers. Remember this: in the fight against fascism, YOU are the outlaws, the true guerrilla warriors. So fight — Mulder’s Desirous Nostrils of Magic Nurse Breath (@proteinwisdom) July 25, 2020

Liberty and individualism are our birthrights. Refuse — ever — to surrender either. — Mulder’s Desirous Nostrils of Magic Nurse Breath (@proteinwisdom) July 25, 2020

Refuse – ever – to surrender.

What he said.

***

