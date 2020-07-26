OMG Y’ALL.

People got together for an outdoor religious concert in Northern California … someone call the cops! Oh wait, they’re too busy getting attacked by thousands of rioters in the streets, never mind.

The set on this network, you know? Really? They have to know how gross, biased, and blatantly obnoxious this is, complaining about maybe 100-200 people OUTDOORS celebrating their faith while pretending the morons setting fire to federal buildings in Portland are some sort of justice warriors.

Then again, it is CNN.

Hundreds.

Clutch those pearls you harpies.

CNN just sucks.

But those people were OUTSIDE CELEBRATING CHRIST!

We can’t have that!

That. ^

Ahem.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

What, eight masks?

Where was the screeching then, CNN?

More accurate than any of us know.

***

Tags: CNNmasksReligious Concertriots