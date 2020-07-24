Sounds like there are a lot of jobs Sleepy Joe Biden would be good at … just not being president.

C’mon, we’re being positive and supportive of the rich, old, white guy Democrats are using as a placeholder until they can figure out who they actually want to ‘rule’ the country. You guys don’t really think they’d let him be president, do you?

Welp, the #JoeBidenJob tag is a HOOT, unless you’re a Joe Biden supporter and then it’s more ‘womp-womp.’

Need to hear a bunch of garbled bullshit? That’s a #JoeBidenJob — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 24, 2020

Look here, fat.

Having nothing to show for after being in politics for 44 years? That’s a #JoeBidenJob — samanthamarika (@samanthamarika1) July 24, 2020

True.

Getting 19 followers on my livestream after 26 minutes of being on, thats a #JoeBidenJob pic.twitter.com/UugFFXCW1z — I Expose Liars (@Diecast_Corner) July 24, 2020

Painful.

Ugh.

Remembering where the hell he is #JobBidenJob — Diane B (@dmb1031) July 24, 2020

Now that would be somethin’!

We see what she did there.

#JoeBidenJob Dog-faced pony soldier spotter. — Summertime, and the livin's Ordy (@OrdyPackard) July 24, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

There’s always a tweet.

Yeah, The Lincoln Project tried really hard to play the hashtag game and it would be meaningful if the thousands of people liking their sad tweets weren’t Democrats already. It’s not like they’re changing anyone’s mind.

Sad.

Meep!

THAT really sums it up nicely.

***

