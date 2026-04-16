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Greg Gutfeld Does a Final Eulogy for Eric Swalwell's Political Career in a Brutal but Hilarious Monologue

Doug P. | 9:53 AM on April 16, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

This is going to be one of those "how it started vs. how it's going" type of stories. 

The last time Eric Swalwell and Greg Gutfeld were mentioned together, the then congressman from California claimed he never heard of the Fox News host. Then, suddenly, Swalwell was challenging Gutfeld to a bench press competition in a bizarre show of toxic masculinity

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Swalwell was really into it: 

That took place last summer, and obviously a lot has happened since then as it pertains to Swalwell. 

Fast forward several months and the Swalwell's bench press thing seems like it happened a long time ago. The Democrat's political career is in ruins, but Gutfeld remembered it all in the following way, and it's spot-on: 

"His usefulness ran out way before his idiocy" is the perfect punctuation mark to the end of Swalwell's political career. 

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Now many House Democrats are pretending that they were as surprised as anybody to learn what Swalwell had been up to. 

*****

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