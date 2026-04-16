Greg Gutfeld Does a Final Eulogy for Eric Swalwell's Political Career in a Brutal but Hilarious Monologue

This is going to be one of those "how it started vs. how it's going" type of stories.

The last time Eric Swalwell and Greg Gutfeld were mentioned together, the then congressman from California claimed he never heard of the Fox News host. Then, suddenly, Swalwell was challenging Gutfeld to a bench press competition in a bizarre show of toxic masculinity.

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Swalwell was really into it:

Even Jesse Watters admits I could bench more than Guttlessfeld. pic.twitter.com/iPpDVkSfQc — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) August 1, 2025

That took place last summer, and obviously a lot has happened since then as it pertains to Swalwell.

Fast forward several months and the Swalwell's bench press thing seems like it happened a long time ago. The Democrat's political career is in ruins, but Gutfeld remembered it all in the following way, and it's spot-on:

"His usefulness ran out way before his idiocy" is the perfect punctuation mark to the end of Swalwell's political career.

The leftist cabal perfectly explained: https://t.co/KGNzNKNfc9 — Gary Campbell (@souperfan2012) April 16, 2026

Remember when @ScottAdamsSays identified Swallwell as one of the "designated liars"? They had all this dirt on him, so as long as he went out and pitched their most absurd lies, he was useful and was allowed to keep his position. He was a dirty puppet until he wanted more. — Bryan Moody (@Bryanmoody) April 16, 2026

Now many House Democrats are pretending that they were as surprised as anybody to learn what Swalwell had been up to.

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