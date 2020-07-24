Brit Hume seems less than impressed with the AP’s explanation for capitalizing ‘Black’ when writing about Black Americans … but not white when writing about white Americans.
What a load of bulls**t the explanation for this is. https://t.co/0TNWeoRqWE
— Brit Hume (@brithume) July 24, 2020
He ALMOST swore, y’all.
From the AP:
After changing its usage rules last month to capitalize the word “Black” when used in the context of race and culture, The Associated Press on Monday said it would not do the same for “white.”
The AP said white people in general have much less shared history and culture, and don’t have the experience of being discriminated against because of skin color.
Protests following the death of George Floyd, which led to discussions of policing and Confederate symbols, also prompted many news organizations to examine their own practices and staffing. The Associated Press, whose Stylebook is widely influential in the industry, announced June 19 it would make Black uppercase.
“We agree that white people’s skin color plays into systemic inequalities and injustices, and we want our journalism to robustly explore these problems,” John Daniszewski, the AP’s vice president for standards, said in a memo to staff Monday. “But capitalizing the term white, as is done by white supremacists, risks subtly conveying legitimacy to such beliefs.”
Columbia Journalism Review, the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, USA Today, the Los Angeles Times, NBC News and Chicago Tribune are among the organizations that have recently said they would capitalize Black but have not done so for white.
“White doesn’t represent a shared culture and history in the way Black does,” The New York Times said on July 5 in explaining its decision.
Huh?
We’re not experts or anything but this sounds … well, pretty damn racist.
When even the AP is trying to be woke? *sigh*
Gawd, love me some Brit.
I can hear him saying this, in his Brit voice too! 😂😂😂
— Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) July 24, 2020
They beclown themselveshttps://t.co/m3B9rK4vlg
— Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) July 24, 2020
And this helps black people how?
— Lorry🇺🇸🇮🇱⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@LorryLLS) July 24, 2020
That should help build “unity and togetherness”
— Sandy Williams MD (@sandytntn) July 24, 2020
Totally.
RIP, English language.
You had a good run.
— Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) July 24, 2020
“we want our journalism to robustly explore the problem” of systemic racism and white supremacy, says some @AP spokes-scold. that’s not journalism, guy, that’s activism. JFC.
— savta53 (@savta53) July 24, 2020
And they’re so blinded by their own agenda they don’t even know it.
***
Related:
Oh, honey, NO! Alyssa Milano’s #ImVoting4BidenBecause tweet accidentally shows how AWFUL Biden’s America would be
‘JOKE of a take’! NBC News accuses Repubs of being silent on Portland, trips SPECTACULARLY over their own crap coverage
‘This is TIRESOME and insulting’: Sister Toldjah SHUTS AOC’s attempt at playing the victim down in 1 PERFECT tweet