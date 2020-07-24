This picture of Fauci sitting CLOSE to his friends with no mask in a ballpark he said must stay closed to fans until 2021 is far more entertaining than even his crap first pitch out.

UnREAL.

And they wonder why so many of us question this guy’s intentions.

Yes, let’s caption it.

see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil — Deplorable Chief (Ret) (@paultara9) July 24, 2020

Masks for thee but none for me — 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐤𝐲 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐤 𝐉𝐞𝐰 (@HonkyTonkJew) July 24, 2020

Dishonest, Ultra-partisan Scum Bag — Liberalism Is a Mental Illness (@MNHockey17) July 24, 2020

No mask… no social distancing…. — MAK (@The_Cling_On) July 24, 2020

Omg such a fraud. — cml (@CML915) July 24, 2020

…and tomorrow *snicker* I’m going to make everyone *can’t breathe”…I’m going to tell everyone to stop COVID they have to wear bike helmets. — Bob Richards (@BobRichards57) July 24, 2020

“And I told them…heh heh ha ha…that New York did it right…ha ha hee hee ha ha ha ha…and now they all have mandatory mask laws in place… AH HA HA HA HA HO HO HO HA HA!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Mike Novak (@manovark) July 24, 2020

That’s a long caption but totally believable.

“And then I told them it’s spreading and CNN Ate it up”. — Patrick (@Pobster8819) July 24, 2020

“And then I said, shut down the county, and they ACTUALLY did it!” — Danno (@dannolane) July 24, 2020

So I said, "People attending sportsball games in person is too dangerous until 2021" and they believed me! BAHAHAHAHA!! — mac-n-cheezcake (@mac_n_cheezcake) July 24, 2020

Look at these great seats!

So I tells 'em, if you think my pitchin is bad, you should see me at my other job! pic.twitter.com/9fPiROx1XQ — ragingvolcanoe (@ragingvolcanoe) July 24, 2020

Caption: Save photo for future reference. — Harriet McKay (@Harriet35824) July 24, 2020

I’m having a ball, peasants — Sisi (@MissSisi7763) July 24, 2020

“Wait till you see what I get them to do next!” — Philzer (@philzer18) July 24, 2020

Masks don't work. — uchenna okolo (@uche2v) July 24, 2020

Something like that.

Next week I’m gonna say that tinfoil hats work…it’ll be EPIC! — Gregg Taylerson (@NapkinSketching) July 24, 2020

“And then I told them masks work” — J (@ItsAboutTime45) July 24, 2020

I even got Trump to wear a mask! — Zio Facciatosta (@ZioFacciatosta) July 24, 2020

"Well, we finally got good seats" — toni cosentino hayes (@tuffymonkey) July 24, 2020

Is my mask on right? pic.twitter.com/WXBn56nIdE — AZ Driver 8 (@azdriver8) July 24, 2020

If we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

***

Related:

‘You know … the THING!’ #JoeBidenJob tag does a FINE job of listing jobs Sleepy Joe would be good at (just not president)

‘What a LOAD of bullsh*t’: Brit Hume tears the AP a new one over their lame explanation for making ‘woke’ grammar changes

Oh, honey, NO! Alyssa Milano’s #ImVoting4BidenBecause tweet accidentally shows how AWFUL Biden’s America would be