As Twitchy readers know, Rep. Yoho allegedly used ‘derogatory language’ toward Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the Capitol steps.

She’s really super upset about it and stuff.

Check out this act:

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on Rep. Yoho, who reportedly used derogatory language toward her on Capitol steps: "Having a daughter does not make a man decent. Having a wife does not make a decent man. Treating people with dignity and respect makes a decent man." https://t.co/BsAQx0wrIL pic.twitter.com/9N64b4guHk — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 23, 2020

Break out the tiny violins for AOC, please.

Raise your hand if you are sick and tired of being lectured about decency by the same people who have been calling anyone who disagrees with them racists, sexists, bigots, and even Nazis? SPARE US the boohoo act, Sandy, we see through it.

Sister Toldjah said it far better:

This woman has called her political opponents terrorists, racists, every vile name in the book. She doesn't get to play victim just because she got her feelings hurt. This is tiresome and insulting. https://t.co/lh0TBkuSLa — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) July 23, 2020

Tiresome and insulting.

Yes. She is.

And about as dense as a bag of flour at the bottom of the ocean.

I'm still convinced this is all an elaborate brand building campaign. She's seems completely uninterested in being a legislator. — Some Guy in Delaware (@jamiemoulthrop) July 23, 2020

We’re pretty convinced it’s an act in general.

It's more of the "language is violence" nonsense that only ever seems to apply in one direction. — Staunch Curmudgeon (@StaunchCon) July 23, 2020

At first, I thought Rep Yoho did a bad thing by using inappropriate words. Now with her milking it for all it’s worth, I am having second thoughts. — Voltaire Tan (@VoltaireTan) July 23, 2020

Winner winner chicken dinner.

I thought women were suppose to be equal? If so, then why bring the fact that she's a woman into it. — Elisabeth C. (@elisac_usa) July 23, 2020

Because there is always a time and place to exploit the whole being a woman thing.

As we said before, an act.

***

Related:

She won’t be IGNORED! UNHINGED Cheri Jacobus embarrasses herself calling RedSteeze a ‘stalker’ in bizarre back and forth

Dude, your federal building was ON FIRE: Mayor Ted Wheeler claims he saw nothing that would provoke feds tear-gassing rioters

Lincoln Project founders try bullying NY Post journo over story about their debt and ties to Russia but SHE ain’t havin’ any of it