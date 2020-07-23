As Twitchy readers know, Rep. Yoho allegedly used ‘derogatory language’ toward Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the Capitol steps.

She’s really super upset about it and stuff.

Check out this act:

Break out the tiny violins for AOC, please.

Raise your hand if you are sick and tired of being lectured about decency by the same people who have been calling anyone who disagrees with them racists, sexists, bigots, and even Nazis? SPARE US the boohoo act, Sandy, we see through it.

Sister Toldjah said it far better:

Tiresome and insulting.

Yes. She is.

And about as dense as a bag of flour at the bottom of the ocean.

We’re pretty convinced it’s an act in general.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Because there is always a time and place to exploit the whole being a woman thing.

As we said before, an act.

***

