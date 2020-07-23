The New York Postâ€™s Ebony Bowden apparently wrote a fairly damning story about our favorite grifters, the founders of The Lincoln Project. Would seem they allegedly have some debt issues and ruh-roh, ties with Russia.

It also seems they were unhappy with Bowden showing the world who they really are â€¦

Atta girl.

And seriously, if Lincoln saw these yahoos heâ€™d never stop throwing up.

Classy, right?

They literally just proved her tweet about harassing her right.

Something like that.

Not a whole Helluva lot.

Nobody NEEDS Trump to win more than these jackas*es.

Without him in office, theyâ€™ll go back to being old, annoying, useless white guys who think theyâ€™re good at Twitter.

Itâ€™s all about hating Trump.

Thatâ€™s their whole thing.

Meh.

***

