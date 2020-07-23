The New York Postâ€™s Ebony Bowden apparently wrote a fairly damning story about our favorite grifters, the founders of The Lincoln Project. Would seem they allegedly have some debt issues and ruh-roh, ties with Russia.

It also seems they were unhappy with Bowden showing the world who they really are â€¦

I've worked on many difficult stories and I've never had anyone try to discredit me as hard as @SteveSchmidtSES is trying to. We stand by our story on how the founders of the @ProjectLincoln are deep in debt and linked to Russia. I won't be bullied and that's all I have to say. pic.twitter.com/t5SHPDD2C6 â€” Ebony Bowden (@ebonybowden) July 22, 2020

Atta girl.

And seriously, if Lincoln saw these yahoos heâ€™d never stop throwing up.

This is you. pic.twitter.com/IN75veZlTj â€” The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 22, 2020

Classy, right?

They literally just proved her tweet about harassing her right.

And you areâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/Aktw69d1wy â€” Add your name (@corrcomm) July 23, 2020

Something like that.

The people are with you, Ebony! â€” Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 22, 2020

When facts are on your side, you can feel a little safer these days. We know those men are charlatans. â€” Jennifer (@JLSpeidel) July 22, 2020

What do you expect from the group of shiftless grifters that is @ProjectLincoln ? â€” Jack Herman (@Jack_Ham79) July 23, 2020

Not a whole Helluva lot.

Theyâ€™re total frauds and anyone that doesnâ€™t have #Resist in their bio knows it. As soon as this election is over, the left will have no use for Grifters, Inc. and they can move on to helping candidates lose elections againâ€¦their true calling. â€” Carl Gustav (@CaptYonah) July 23, 2020

Nobody NEEDS Trump to win more than these jackas*es.

Without him in office, theyâ€™ll go back to being old, annoying, useless white guys who think theyâ€™re good at Twitter.

It has nothing to do with Lincoln, right?

Or truth. Or integrity. Or honor. Or facts. â€” Flyover Bumpkin (@jswilt) July 22, 2020

Itâ€™s all about hating Trump.

Thatâ€™s their whole thing.

Meh.

***

