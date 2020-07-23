Mayor Ted Wheeler claims he didn’t see anything that should have provoked federal agents into tear-gassing people setting buildings on fire and throwing things at his head during his ‘listening sessions’ last night in Portland.

Man, either this guy has his head permanently up his backside or he thinks the rest of us do.

Your federal building was literally ON FIRE IN FRONT OF YOU, TED.

Seriously.

‘100% honesty.’

Wow.

Must’ve been the goggles he wore at the peaceful protest.

*all the eye rolls*

From what we’re seeing we’re not sure he has any real power anymore.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Ok, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop crying.

‘Nuff said.

***

