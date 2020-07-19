It’s almost as if MSNBC has an agenda here … huh.

Wonder what that could be.

From the Western Journal:

Torres asked all the doctors straight out, “Would you let your kids go back to school?”

“I will. My kids are looking forward to it,” Patel said.

“Yes, period, absolutely,” Raszka replied.

“Absolutely. As much as I can,” Lighter said.

Torres followed up, “Without a hesitation?”

“Without a hesitation, yes,” she said.

“I would let my kids go back to school,” Maldonado answered.

And Creech rounded the 5-0 score by saying, “I have no concerns about sending my child to school in the fall.”

After the segment aired, a shocked Melvin looked into the camera and said, with what sounded a little like chagrin in his voice, “They all said yes.”

Sounds like kids should go back to school.

Trending

Hey, don’t look at us, look at the MSNBC EXPERTS who said so.

And of course, since it was Ted Cruz who shared this the haters were out in full force:

Interesting, isn’t it, how we didn’t see this amount of pushback for any other ‘essential employees’ during the pandemic.

Where the CDC has been cooking the books? Why?

So mad.

So very mad.

Thinking they felt just like this host:

Bingo.

***

