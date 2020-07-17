Itâ€™s ok, NYT. You tried.

Wow.

The New York Times actually made a map â€˜tattlingâ€™ on parts of the country where people arenâ€™t as good about wearing a mask as opposed to other areas where people are. The funny thing is, the darkest pink areas (you know, where most people are wearing masks) appear to be hot spots for the virus.

Sooo â€¦ did their cute little Karen map just prove masks donâ€™t work?

Heh.

We have published an extremely detailed map of where people are wearing masks in the United States. https://t.co/2ij9fXDTcs @jshkatz @KevinQ pic.twitter.com/vd7cH1uF40 â€” Margot Sanger-Katz (@sangerkatz) July 17, 2020

Hey, they said itâ€™s extremely detailed and from what we can see, the darkest pink areas are pretty damn infected.

And isnâ€™t it cute they used pink?

Awwwww.

So masks donâ€™t work. Good job â€” Denise ï£¿ (@neeceetx) July 17, 2020

Something like that.

More people really should see this from Fauci.

Seriously.

How is this remotely accurate? Are you relying on facial recognition to compile the data? â€” Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) July 17, 2020

Theyâ€™re WATCHING YOU!

That is pretty good and may bring the infection rate down. â€” Evelyn âœ– âœ– âœ– (@Evelyn__020) July 17, 2020

Except the areas where more people are wearing them have been spiking?

But hey, what do we know?

***

