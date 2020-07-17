But you know, we’re not supposed to politicize COVID.

And yeah, we know it’s a ‘faceless, nameless source’ inside the Trump administration but CNN, MSNBC, Washington Post … you know, the legacy media, are more than happy to report entire stories based on the same sort of ‘source.’

So this is big:

BREAKING: Sources inside Trump Administration confirm to me that CDC has been misreporting the data for coronavirus to inflate the numbers. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 17, 2020

Now, why would they want to inflate the numbers?

Hrm.

Trump Administration official tells me that CDC was taking 7 WEEKS to compile & release key coronavirus stats. Under pressure, CDC started reporting that data with 3 week lag. So HHS took over data reporting from CDC. HHS is able to compile & report this data daily. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) July 17, 2020

Keep in mind, this is the very data governors have been using to shut states down.

To limit freedoms.

Scary, right?

True story.

The administration needs to set the record straight. — 💯All Lives Matter bot (@always_on_hold) July 17, 2020

Well, time to free up the states and send kids back to school. Time to live like Americans again. Time to end the shut downs and possibly hold the democrats accountable for economic death and death of our loved ones — Patty Girl 🍀 (@PerspicaciousXY) July 17, 2020

What she said.

Wow. Huge. First they produce contaminated tests. Now they juice the numbers. — MadScientist (@MadScientist) July 17, 2020

Gotta love big gov.

We’re being sarcastic, FYI.

In other words: BREAKING: NO DUH! What is breaking is that Trump may FINAL-FKN-LY be pushing back on this. — C. Edmund Wright (@CEdmundWright) July 17, 2020

If the president really does want kids back in school he’s going to have to push back.

Yup.

Tell the RNC. They're going to screw up the Jacksonville convention. — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) July 17, 2020

If this is accurate, that needs to come out ASAP — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) July 17, 2020

Everyone who went the CDCs website and looked at the criteria they were using as a standard to collect that data, has known this for 4 months. — TeddyRux (@TeddyRuxs) July 17, 2020

Even with the skewed number the death rate is under .04%!!! We need real data — Trinna T. (@RubiRedpill) July 17, 2020

Who would’ve thought they would do that! — cryptogirl1710 (@cryptogirl1710) July 17, 2020

Ahem. *adjusts tinfoil hat*

I've been saying this for months! The hospitals and streets never matched what the news fearing gods were saying. — Dr. Jerome Baron ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@BlameBitcoin) July 17, 2020

Well well well — Peggy_Lane (@TimPeggy) July 17, 2020

What do we have here?

