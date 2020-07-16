So hold on a sec …
Chelsea Handler is trying to punish a company run by minorities and she thinks that proves she’s not racist? Did we read this right?
Because while we’re clearly not experts on the matter, a rich, somewhat powerful white woman trying to cancel a minority brand seems pretty damn racist.
Not to mention when she put herself side-by-side with Ivanka Trump she looks like a pile of wet, hammered potato salad:
If you want your beans without a side of racism, try other brands. I am. pic.twitter.com/bnF97knIX6
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 15, 2020
Yeah, this was stupid.
But it is Chelsea Handler we’re talking about.
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 15, 2020
The irony here is that you're trying to cancel a minority-owned company for saying something nice about a president signing an initiative to help minorities, all because you hate that president. That's a generous helping of racism right there.
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 15, 2020
Ah, you are endorsing Rosarita. Solid brand, made by Conagra.
Do you know who else endorsed them???? https://t.co/mAiHpK75y9 pic.twitter.com/k3dBuvk4Jw
— Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) July 16, 2020
Oopsie.
So you’re the racist for supporting white owned company pretending to be Hispanic. Got it.
— Allen 🇺🇸 (@Allen_Masked) July 16, 2020
Chelsea Handler getting ready for photo shoot.https://t.co/v38pZb5GIH pic.twitter.com/m9JzdWUMC4
— Maul Of America (@MaulofAmerica) July 15, 2020
Ouch.
Putting yourself side by side with Ivanka is not a good idea, lady. And, why are you trying to put Hispanic people out of work?
— Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) July 16, 2020
You… do… know Goya is owned by a Hispanic family, right?
— Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) July 16, 2020
You just helped double Goya's sales again, you complete buffoon.
— Julius T. Horney (@ClusterFox23) July 16, 2020
You just said beans are racist. Think about that. What kind of exercises do you have to do to get to that level of stupid?
— Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) July 16, 2020
you really shouldn't have aged yourself so badly with this side by side. I can see your pickled uterus from here.
— Randy de Goya (@_hublette) July 16, 2020
Ok, so this is funny.
Probably not appropriate, but funny.
We didn’t write it.
We did laugh at it.
A lot.
And we did include it.
Ahem.
So if someone thinks the president is doing a good job, they are racist? Is this how we label people now… they only have to disagree with us. Got it.
— passing through (@gritshappen) July 16, 2020
Choosing Rosarita over Goya is the whitest thing I’ve ever seen.
— Just 2 more weeks…(Parler – ProLifeConservative) (@MaclunkeySolo) July 16, 2020
But you know, she’s condemning racism.
And stuff.
***
Related:
FAIL –> Nick Cannon’s apology-thread completely BOMBS as he (or his PR firm) completely misses 1 KEY point
‘Scratch a Lefty, find a misogynist. EVERY time.’ Blue-check toad even pisses off his ‘fans’ with sexist garbage tweet about Hope Hicks
‘It’s NOT just about a mask!’ Conservative woman takes Lefty talking points about how ‘it’s just a mask’ apart in EPIC thread