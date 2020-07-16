So hold on a sec …

Chelsea Handler is trying to punish a company run by minorities and she thinks that proves she’s not racist? Did we read this right?

Because while we’re clearly not experts on the matter, a rich, somewhat powerful white woman trying to cancel a minority brand seems pretty damn racist.

Not to mention when she put herself side-by-side with Ivanka Trump she looks like a pile of wet, hammered potato salad:

If you want your beans without a side of racism, try other brands. I am. pic.twitter.com/bnF97knIX6 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 15, 2020

Yeah, this was stupid.

But it is Chelsea Handler we’re talking about.

The irony here is that you're trying to cancel a minority-owned company for saying something nice about a president signing an initiative to help minorities, all because you hate that president. That's a generous helping of racism right there. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 15, 2020

Ah, you are endorsing Rosarita. Solid brand, made by Conagra.

Do you know who else endorsed them???? https://t.co/mAiHpK75y9 pic.twitter.com/k3dBuvk4Jw — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) July 16, 2020

Oopsie.

So you’re the racist for supporting white owned company pretending to be Hispanic. Got it. — Allen 🇺🇸 (@Allen_Masked) July 16, 2020

Chelsea Handler getting ready for photo shoot.https://t.co/v38pZb5GIH pic.twitter.com/m9JzdWUMC4 — Maul Of America (@MaulofAmerica) July 15, 2020

Ouch.

Putting yourself side by side with Ivanka is not a good idea, lady. And, why are you trying to put Hispanic people out of work? — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) July 16, 2020

You… do… know Goya is owned by a Hispanic family, right? — Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) July 16, 2020

You just helped double Goya's sales again, you complete buffoon. — Julius T. Horney (@ClusterFox23) July 16, 2020

You just said beans are racist. Think about that. What kind of exercises do you have to do to get to that level of stupid? — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) July 16, 2020

you really shouldn't have aged yourself so badly with this side by side. I can see your pickled uterus from here. — Randy de Goya (@_hublette) July 16, 2020

Ok, so this is funny.

Probably not appropriate, but funny.

We didn’t write it.

We did laugh at it.

A lot.

And we did include it.

Ahem.

So if someone thinks the president is doing a good job, they are racist? Is this how we label people now… they only have to disagree with us. Got it. — passing through (@gritshappen) July 16, 2020

Choosing Rosarita over Goya is the whitest thing I’ve ever seen. — Just 2 more weeks…(Parler – ProLifeConservative) (@MaclunkeySolo) July 16, 2020

But you know, she’s condemning racism.

And stuff.

