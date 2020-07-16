Nick Cannon is super sorry for his anti-Semitic comments.

Or something.

Take a look:

First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

Nick. Dude. Don’t bother.

We know the only reason you’re really apologizing is so you don’t lose your gig.

They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

Raise your hand if you’re not sure you believe Nick actually wrote this.

While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

In other words, Nick got dragged and dropped in social media and almost lost his job.

I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

K.

I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

Hope whoever wrote this apology got a serious paycheck for it.

Remember what he said?

"That's the melanin that connects us, so the people that don't have it are — and I'm going to say this carefully — are a little less." Cannon said. — Jodi Don’t you Shush Me (@APLMom) July 16, 2020

Are a little less.

Wow.

what about calling white people animals and genetically inferior? — EOT (@onthevergetime) July 16, 2020

Yeah, right, you’re only sorry because Viacom said goodbye. POS. — Beth Lavin (@bethytucson) July 16, 2020

What about White People? No apology? — Sandy Williams MD (@sandytntn) July 16, 2020

Doesn’t appear to be one.

Whatever mental gymnastics is takes to cover up your closet racism, right? pic.twitter.com/bmEgywFBGd — Rugged Individualist 🏗️ (@NuLLnVoiD4prez) July 16, 2020

Do you still think white people are closer to animals and don’t have souls? — Scott E. B, Phetasy Doctorate (PhD) (@ScottishDuke) July 16, 2020

Dear PR firm,

You forget to write that Nick apologized for calling all white people “savages.” Or do you & Nick NOT apologize for that 🤔 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 16, 2020

While many people felt Nick’s apology fell a little flat (and thought perhaps some PR firm wrote it for him), Bethany Mandel reached out directly to him in a way that was far more meaningful than some tweet-thread apology:

Would love to have you over for a Shabbat dinner anytime. Sincere offer, I live outside of DC. Our communities need to make meaningful connections to counteract bigotry. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 16, 2020

While we think this would be awesome we’re not sure Bethany should hold her breath waiting to hear back from Nick.

But guys, he’s sorry.

***

