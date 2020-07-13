We used to think Jennifer Rubin was just trolling with this nonsense because it gets her clicks and taps from stupid people, but at this point, we’re really starting to question if she does indeed have Trump Derangement Syndrome. That used to be a joke, but as we get closer and closer to the election we see it’s absolutely a real thing.

No sane person would claim this about NY and COVID:

Competent government?

What now?

Janice Dean, whose husband lost both of his parents in nursing home COVID-related deaths, came out swinging.

And kicking.

And scratching.

And hair-pulling:

Yup, and we’re pretty sure it’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Oof.

Get her, Janice.

A conservative blogger.

Right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

True story.

***

