We used to think Jennifer Rubin was just trolling with this nonsense because it gets her clicks and taps from stupid people, but at this point, we’re really starting to question if she does indeed have Trump Derangement Syndrome. That used to be a joke, but as we get closer and closer to the election we see it’s absolutely a real thing.

No sane person would claim this about NY and COVID:

New York City reports zero COVID-19 deaths for first time since pandemic hit. This is what competent govt. can accomplish. https://t.co/a2dHoW4yzd — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 13, 2020

Competent government?

What now?

Janice Dean, whose husband lost both of his parents in nursing home COVID-related deaths, came out swinging.

And kicking.

And scratching.

And hair-pulling:

Competent government (!!) after 30,000 deaths in New York State and over 6,000 thousand seniors dead in nursing homes thanks to @NYGovCuomo’s order to force Covid patients into their facilities? There’s something wrong with your brain. https://t.co/aaE38Hinb7 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 13, 2020

Yup, and we’re pretty sure it’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome.

From @SteveKrak: more people died with coronavirus in New York City (population 8 million) than Texas (29 mil), Florida (21 mil), California (39 mil) and Georgia (11 mil) … combined. This is “competent government” according to a @washingtonpost reporter. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 13, 2020

Oof.

Get her, Janice.

With reporting “skills” like that Rubin should work for the Chinese Communist Party. Keep fighting for justice, Janice. You have millions of Americans behind you. God bless. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) July 13, 2020

When you’re trying so hard to say someone did a great job but no one with a half of a brain will believe it! — JETS!!!! (@charlesjets) July 13, 2020

After a "controlled burn" it's easy to reduce forest fires… — Dave LaLena (@DaveLaLena) July 13, 2020

yeah I see a fair amount of batsh1t crazy re-posts from this lady, apparently shes a reporter or blogger or something — Danby (@DEDanby) July 13, 2020

A conservative blogger.

Right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Her brain. Her conscience. Her heart. All are defective, or she wouldn’t continually push lies on the public. — Eric Hellwig (@Coach_Hellwig) July 13, 2020

True story.

***

