Decision Desk HQ Projects the VA Gerrymandering Referendum Will Pass

Even though the no votes are currently ahead by a slim margin, Decision Desk HQ is calling that the Virginia Congressional Redistricting Referendum will pass, considering the location and size of the remaining vote:
Decision Desk HQ projects the VA Congressional Redistricting Referendum will Pass.— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) April 22, 2026
While No currently has the lead, based on the location and size of the remaining vote, Yes will take the lead as soon as the remaining counties report.#DecisionMade: 8:25 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/WdhgXnABUp
Let's hope they're wrong.
22% of votes are left to count, and Yes is currently behind by ~43,000 votes. Yes is expected to overtake as votes from Fairfax and other remaining counties come in. pic.twitter.com/5TAHLWudKH— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) April 22, 2026
Fairfax. Figures.
A disgraceful amendment with disguised and misleading language violating Virginia law. Overturning this is a layup for any competent court.— TJVan (@w2d9qwybyr) April 22, 2026
Virginia is retarded— jesDUSTER (@JesDuster) April 22, 2026
Another steal. Cool.— EstesParkHawk (@EstesParkHawk) April 22, 2026
Fairfax holding back results until they figure out how many they need….— pMikey (@pMikeypp) April 22, 2026
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