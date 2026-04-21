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Decision Desk HQ Projects the VA Gerrymandering Referendum Will Pass

Brett T. | 8:40 PM on April 21, 2026
Townhall Media

Even though the no votes are currently ahead by a slim margin, Decision Desk HQ is calling that the Virginia Congressional Redistricting Referendum will pass, considering the location and size of the remaining vote:

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Let's hope they're wrong.

Fairfax. Figures.

***

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING VIRGINIA

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