Decision Desk HQ Projects the VA Gerrymandering Referendum Will Pass

Even though the no votes are currently ahead by a slim margin, Decision Desk HQ is calling that the Virginia Congressional Redistricting Referendum will pass, considering the location and size of the remaining vote:

Advertisement

Decision Desk HQ projects the VA Congressional Redistricting Referendum will Pass.



While No currently has the lead, based on the location and size of the remaining vote, Yes will take the lead as soon as the remaining counties report.#DecisionMade: 8:25 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/WdhgXnABUp — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) April 22, 2026

Let's hope they're wrong.

22% of votes are left to count, and Yes is currently behind by ~43,000 votes. Yes is expected to overtake as votes from Fairfax and other remaining counties come in. pic.twitter.com/5TAHLWudKH — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) April 22, 2026

Fairfax. Figures.

A disgraceful amendment with disguised and misleading language violating Virginia law. Overturning this is a layup for any competent court. — TJVan (@w2d9qwybyr) April 22, 2026

Virginia is retarded — jesDUSTER (@JesDuster) April 22, 2026

Another steal. Cool. — EstesParkHawk (@EstesParkHawk) April 22, 2026

Fairfax holding back results until they figure out how many they need…. — pMikey (@pMikeypp) April 22, 2026

***