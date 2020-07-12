Trump could cure COVID, cancer, and every other disease on the planet and Joy Reid would find a way to complain about it.

Ok, to be fair, most every troglodyte in traditional media acts the same way when it comes to hating the president but between Jake Tapper’s melodramatic misstep claiming ‘if ONLY Trump had worn a mask sooner’ and Joy critiquing the way Trump actually wore it … yeah.

And to think we didn’t think they could get any dumber.

Great. Now we’re gonna see a flood of people wearing masks finally, FIVE MONTHS AND 130,000-PLUS DEATHS LATER, but under their noses “the Trump way” and the whole point will be lost… 🙄 https://t.co/DFbb4UQ11A — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 12, 2020

OMG WHO THE F**K CARES HOW HE WEARS THE STUPID THING?!!?

Bah.

When he first entered the building he had it over his nose, he probably pulled it down TO BREATHE because the damn things make people miserable but you know, Joy has to complain because that’s why MSNBC pays her the big bucks.

Soooooo…….they get what they wanted and they’re still mad? https://t.co/z8qLFJObMk — Queen V (@TMIWITW) July 12, 2020

They’re always mad.

It’s never good enough.

Yup, it’s exhausting.

Where were Joy’s tweets shrieking about how Sleepy Joe was wearing his mask the wrong way? Probably in the same place as those time-traveling hackers who posted all of those homophobic things on her blog.

It's funny and a little sad you don't think people do this now.

Over half the people I work with wear their masks like this. — 🇺🇸squatchy 🇺🇸 (@mynameissquatch) July 12, 2020

Yup.

Because wearing a mask sucks.

This is disingenuous. Do you think we’ll all just forget that we were told by “experts” NOT to wear masks. Maybe your viewers are too dumb to remember this, but the majority of Americans, are not. You are 100% Fake News! — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) July 12, 2020

Yes, her viewers are too dumb to remember that.

And yes, she is fake news.

As of April CDC said masks not necessary and don’t do it — Patriot (@Patriot_Merica) July 12, 2020

No. I'm not wearing one. Try again… "Joy". Such an ironic name you have there. — American Guy 🇺🇸 (@YankReb69) July 12, 2020

Joy is very joyless.

If they didn’t have double standards these yahoos wouldn’t have any standards at all.

