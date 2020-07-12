Officer Ismael Chavez was one of two police officers who were shot and killed in McAllen, Texas not even 24-hours ago when responding to a domestic disturbance.

From NBC News:

Two officers in McAllen, Texas, were shot and killed Saturday when they walked up to the door of a home where assaults had reportedly taken place, the police chief said. Edelmiro Garza, Jr. 45, an eight-year veteran of the McAllen Police Department, and Ismael Chavez, 39, a two-year veteran, were killed before the gunman fatally shot himself, said Chief Victor Rodriguez. “They go to the door of the residence,” Rodriguez said in a news conference. “A person who was a suspect of the incident met our officers at the door and shot both officers as they stood there.” Neither Garza nor Chavez had time to radio for help or pull out their guns, he said.

Never even pulled their weapons.

Never had a chance to call for help.

Awful.

Chavez’s daughter took to Twitter to write a thread honoring her father and it is both lovely and hearbreaking:

words cannot describe the pain I’m in, but I’m glad my dad is at peace. you were an amazing man and anyone who ever came across you knew that. I’m going to miss you so much. you died doing what you loved most, you died a hero. i love you daddy, see you soon. #bluelivesmatter 💙 pic.twitter.com/GuVIO6jxi3 — Savannah Chavez (@sweeetsav) July 12, 2020

This officer mattered. His life MATTERED.

I’m so proud of you and all your accomplishments and I’m proud to call you my father. i can’t thank you enough for all you’ve done. I thank God for putting you in my life. you will forever be in my heart. thank you for making me the happiest “princess” ever. #McallenPD pic.twitter.com/aFXsb4b4rD — Savannah Chavez (@sweeetsav) July 12, 2020

Can’t even imagine.

I had the pleasure of working with your Dad. Ismael was and will always be remembered as a great officer. He always strived for justice and did the right thing, he will be missed. Im hurting with you, I’m sorry for your loss and my condolences. — Jose Hernandez (@TehJosee) July 12, 2020

I am sorry for your loss. He will be watching you from above and will always live in your heart. God bless you and your family. Retired NY Law Enforcement — Gen. Augusto Pinochet (@DoctorKOH) July 12, 2020

We got you kid. Anything you need. Ignore the haters who will never accomplish 1/1000th of what your dad did. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 12, 2020

Oh yeah, the haters could hardly contain themselves … they couldn’t wait to use Chavez’s pain to make some political point.

Just gross.

I'm very sorry for your loss..

It's always sad to lose a parent…

however he did make a choice to be a policeman…knowing any day it could happen…

That is what his job was…

I hope you heal

However….#BlueLivesMatter

CANNOT MATTER UNTIL#BlackLivesMatter — KellyJames (@KellyJamesKey) July 12, 2020

‘I hope you heal BUT …’

And nearly 3k people ‘liked’ this.

FFS.

I’m very sorry for your loss! I’m sure he was a great man. Unfortunately blue lives are not a thing. But my condolences again❤️ — sophie (@kiwifro) July 12, 2020

Not a ‘thing.’

The young lady just lost her father and these as*holes want to lecture her about how his life didn’t matter.

THIS is who they are.

I am so sorry for your loss but you didn’t have to use a racist hashtag — Gabby (@mynamesgabby_) July 12, 2020

No words.

Ma’am please don’t use #BlueLivesMatters next time, I’m sure your dad was a wonderful man but the # is used majorly by anti blacklivesmatter people and I’m sure you don’t want you or his memory to be associated with that. I’m sorry for your loss, I hope he’s at peace ❤️ — Jimble Jambles #blm (@jimblejambles1) July 12, 2020

See what we mean?

lol you spelt defund wrong lemme help babe #DefundThePolice xoxo — Cloe (@hipsterflower11) July 12, 2020

Gross.

I don’t agree with u saying #BlueLivesMatter ,only because it implies that there is a system that oppresses cops and finds them at the receiving end of a criminal justice system that fails them every time. I’m sure he was a good one and the problem is that we need more good ones. — Phil Baltazar (@piratebaltazar) July 12, 2020

What sort of lowlife lectures a daughter who has just lost her father?

You know what, don’t answer that.

Look… I’m a BLM activist but let’s put politics aside. She is mourning the death of her father. Let her do that without having to read comments saying “he chose it.” Or “that’s what he gets.” That’s awful and no one should have to go through that. — #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@youthfulbloom_) July 12, 2020

Or … maybe there’s hope yet?

***

Related:

WON’T back down: Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue refuses to apologize for praising Trump, will NOT be bullied by the woke mob

Too little TOO LATE: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski backpedals in pathetic statement after f-bomb hate mail to Sen. Hawley made public

TKO! UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal comes out SWINGING in defense of Goya Foods against the ‘woke mob’ and oh HELL YEAH