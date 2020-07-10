As Twitchy readers know, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski sent a pretty foul email FROM HIS WORK ADDRESS to Senator Josh Hawley when the senator called the NBA out over their support for China and their unwillingness to support American troops or law enforcement.

Seems Wojnarowski feels bad … that he was caught.

Check out his statement.

Disrespectful.

Regrettable mistake.

Uh-huh.

Um, now, will you be apologizing for defending Chinese dictators, who throw ethnic minorities, as well as Muslims into re-education camps? Or would that harm your income potential in covering the NBA? — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) July 10, 2020

Again, he’s not sorry for defending China.

God. Just *own* it. You know you feel that way. Defend yourself instead of being a coward. — Christopher Johns (@AChrisJohns) July 10, 2020

Pretty sure he doesn’t want to get fired.

Heh.

So tolerant of you, now say #FreeHongKong and #AllLivesMatter — Dr. Richard Cranium ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@GolfFoxYank) July 10, 2020

pic.twitter.com/YOSAyasyaO — NMP yeah you know me (@JSmithLClass) July 10, 2020

lol — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) July 10, 2020

We giggled.

But just a little.

Ok, maybe more than a little.

Our bad.

***

Related:

TKO! UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal comes out SWINGING in defense of Goya Foods against the ‘woke mob’ and oh HELL YEAH

Claims he was hacked in 3, 2, 1: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski sends Sen. Josh Hawley f-bomb hate mail over China (screenshot)

SHAMEFUL: Ted Cruz shuts Laurence Tribe DOWN for misogynist comments about Kayleigh McEnany and her Harvard degree